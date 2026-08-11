1,969 Schools Gone: The Big Shift Taking Place In Telangana

While the private schools rose from 12,573 in 2016-17 to 13,245 in 2025-26, a rise of about 5.3%, government schools shrunk from 29,427 to 28,088, a decline of 4.6%. As per the data, such changes occurred in the final year of the given time. Government-aided schools’ numbers reduced by 48%, from 756 to 392.