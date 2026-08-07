Thailand School Shooting: 8 Killed At Debsirin Nonthaburi School

A teenage student shot and killed 8 people, including teachers and students, at Debsirin Nonthaburi School in Thailand's Bang Kruai district.
The gunman died by suicide at the scene, while emergency responders evacuated the campus and treated 10 to 15 injured individuals.
Education Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong directed all ministry agencies to coordinate immediate relief and support operations.
A teenage student opened fire at Debsirin Nonthaburi School in Thailand's Bang Kruai district on Friday, killing at least eight people. The deceased included teachers and students. The gunman died by suicide at the scene in Nonthaburi province.
Royal Thai Police spokesperson Trairong Piwpan confirmed the location of the attack to AP. Emergency responders immediately evacuated the campus and ferried victims to waiting ambulances.
Visuals from the scene showed rescue personnel attending to victims outside the school and carrying one individual on a stretcher. The shooting prompted a rapid emergency response as local authorities moved to secure the area.
Chaos On The Campus
The attack wounded between 10 and 15 people, local broadcaster Thai PBS reported via AFP, per The Hindu. At least 10 students suffered injuries, and authorities warned the death toll could rise as some individuals were receiving medical treatment.
An 18-year-old student described the sudden violence to Reuters, in a report published by The Hindu. The student told Reuters: "I didn't think it was a gun at first...There were many shots: bang bang bang. Then it went quiet. Then it started again."
District authorities and police are investigating the shooting. Debsirin Nonthaburi School had an enrollment of approximately 3,100 students and 147 teachers for the 2025 academic year, district records showed.
Government Orders Urgent Action
Education Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong monitored the crisis from Ubon Ratchathani Province. He directed all ministry agencies to immediately coordinate relief and support operations.
Chantararuangthong said on social media platform X: "I have ordered all agencies under the Ministry of Education to urgently coordinate their efforts...to swiftly resolve the situation, prioritise the safety of students, teachers and personnel." He also extended his condolences to the families of those who died.
He also urged the public to exercise caution and restraint online. "I request the cooperation of fellow citizens and the media: please refrain from forwarding or disseminating sensitive images, videos or information," Chantararuangthong said. He warned that sharing unverified information or images of the deceased could severely impact the mental well-being of affected families.
Gun Violence In Thailand
Thailand has one of the region's highest firearm ownership rates. Roughly 10mn weapons are in circulation within the country, which translates to approximately one gun for every seven citizens.
This latest attack follows a similar incident earlier this year. In February, a separate campus shooting in southern Thailand's Hat Yai district killed a teacher and injured a student.