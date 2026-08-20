Renukaswamy Murder Case Accused Pavithra Gowda’s Former Husband Sanjay Singh Reportedly Dies In Rajasthan

Actress Pavithra Gowda's husband passed away in Rajasthan due to liver-related health complications.
Singh and Gowda were married for five years, sharing a daughter, before their divorce in 2012.
Pavithra Gowda is currently detained in Bengaluru as a key accused in the June 2024 Renukaswamy murder case.
Sanjay Singh, the former husband of Kannada actress Pavithra Gowda, reportedly passed away several months ago in Rajasthan due to liver-related health complications. A report in Kannada Prabha stated that Sanjay Singh died around seven or eight months ago. The report also claimed that Sanjay Singh developed an alcohol dependency after his marriage to Pavithra Gowda ended.
For the unversed, Gowda is currently detained as a key accused in the high-profile Renukaswamy murder case.
Marriage and personal struggles
Pavithra Gowda and Sanjay Singh were married for approximately five years before divorcing in 2013. The couple has a daughter from their marriage.
Gowda accused in Renukaswamy murder case
Gowda is accused of involvement in the June 2024 abduction and murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of Darshan, in Bengaluru. Investigators allege that Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his aides conspired to abduct and brutally torture Renukaswamy at a private location where he was assaulted over a sustained period. Police arrested Darshan following confessions from other suspects who named him as a key conspirator. The court has repeatedly rejected his bail pleas.
On August 13, 2026, Pavithra Gowda appeared late via video conference from jail before the Karnataka High Court. The High Court reprimanded Gowda for allegedly wearing headphones during the virtual court proceedings. Although Gowda denied using them, the judge rejected her explanation and demanded a written clarification from jail authorities.
Pavithra Gowda is currently lodged at Parappana Agrahara jail in Bengaluru.
She also reportedly faced a health issue while in custody. Deccan Herald reported that she complained of dizziness during questioning, following which she was taken to a government hospital in Mallathahalli for medical attention.
Meanwhile, the Karnataka HC has rejected actor Darshan’s request for a physical court appearance, and permitted video conferencing.