Renukaswamy Murder Case Accused Pavithra Gowda’s Former Husband Sanjay Singh Reportedly Dies In Rajasthan

Gowda accused in Renukaswamy murder case

Gowda is accused of involvement in the June 2024 abduction and murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of Darshan, in Bengaluru. Investigators allege that Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his aides conspired to abduct and brutally torture Renukaswamy at a private location where he was assaulted over a sustained period. Police arrested Darshan following confessions from other suspects who named him as a key conspirator. The court has repeatedly rejected his bail pleas.