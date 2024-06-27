South Cinema

Darshan Case: Pavithra Gowda Seen Wearing Make-Up In Custody; Cop Gets Notice

The police department said that the woman officer-in-charge who was given the duty to accompany and transport Pavithra from the state home to the station and back, should have observed it and shouldn't have allowed her to apply makeup while in custody.

Pavithra Gowda Photo: Instagram
Actress Pavithra Gowda, the main accused in the alleged murder of Renukaswamy, was reportedly seen wearing make-up under lockup in the state women’s home. Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa is the second accused in the Renukaswamy murder case. Both, arrested on June 11 in connection with the muder case, are currently in judicial custody and at Parappana Agrahara.

As per reports, Pavithra was found to have used make-up in custody. She was apparently seen leaving for the Annapoorneshwari Nagar Police Station, where she is often taken for questioning.

As per a report in News18, the police department said that the woman officer-in-charge who was given the duty to accompany and transport Pavithra from the state home to the station and back, should have observed it and shouldn't have allowed her to apply make-up while in custody.

As per a statement issued by Deputy Commissioner (West) S Girish, Gowda was lodged at the state home every night while in police custody and “probably kept her makeup kit in her bag”.

The DCP said, “The lady PSI used to go there every day and escort her to the AP Nagar police station. The lady PSI could have observed this and prevented the accused from doing this. For this negligence, she has been issued a notice seeking an explanation''.

Meanwhile, Vijayalakshmi, wife of Kannada actor Darshan, has shared a post on her Instagram handle where she wrote, 'Truth will Triumph'. She shared a fan art and asked her husband's fans to remain calm and focus on doing good deeds. She also wrote that the actor was "touched" by the support from his fans.

For the unversed, a total of 17 people are accused in the Renukaswamy murder case. As per police sources, Renukaswamy, a fan Darshan, had sent derogatory messages to Pavithra Gowda, that allegedly led Darshan to murder him.

