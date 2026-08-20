Jharkhand HC Stays Cancellation Of JPSC Exams Amid Recruitment Irregularity Row

Jharkhand High Court stayed the state government's decision to cancel the 11th to 13th JPSC and Food Safety Officer examinations.
The stay came amid protests over recruitment irregularities and separate petitions by successful candidates challenging possible job losses.
Recruitment examinations in Jharkhand have been at the centre of a prolonged dispute over alleged irregularities, with candidates and protesters demanding a fair and transparent selection process.
In the latest development, the Jharkhand High Court has stayed the state government's order cancelling the 11th to 13th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examinations and the Food Safety Officer examination.
The court directed the state government to file its response and a counter-affidavit within 15 days. The interim order provides immediate relief to the candidates who had challenged the cancellations.
Agitation Sparks Govt Action
The state government had recently decided to cancel 22 recruitment examinations and probe 23 others conducted since 2014 by the JPSC, the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) and an outsourced agency.
The government defended the move, saying the cancellations were necessary to restore public confidence in the recruitment system.
The decision came after a 26-day agitation led by the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.
The protesters suspended their agitation on Wednesday, giving the Hemant Soren government two months to address their grievances and conduct a fair probe. The JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch warned that it would intensify the agitation if the government failed to resolve the issues within the stipulated period.
Several hunger strikes also ended this week. Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha leader Devendra Mahto ended his 16-day fast on Monday. Prem Nayak and Umme Habiba called off their fast on Tuesday, while three other protesters ended their 15-day hunger strike on Wednesday.
Successful Candidates Fight Back
The cancellations triggered a separate protest by around 2,000 successful candidates, particularly those recruited through the JSSC Combined Graduate Level examination. They petitioned the High Court to protect them from potential job losses, arguing they had secured appointments on merit and should not be penalised for irregularities in which they had no involvement.
Some candidates entered the Jharkhand Secretariat premises on Wednesday despite prohibitory orders and police warnings.
"We cleared the examination based on our merit. We have no involvement with any irregularities. The government has no right to punish us," said Shyam Sundar Mandal, an assistant section officer.
Many successful candidates had already joined various departments, including finance, home, road transport, labour and information and public relations.