‘No FIR Even After 24 Days’: Kharge Writes To Nadda Over ‘Purification’ Row

Kharge recalled Nadda’s Rajya Sabha assurance that the incident would be investigated.
He said BJP had opposed such activities and promised strict action against culprits.
Kharge urged Nadda to ensure FIRs against individuals and organisations involved.
Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Union Minister and Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, Jagat Prakash Nadda, reminding him of his assurance in Parliament over the alleged “purification” carried out at a Ramlila Maidan in Haldwani after Kharge addressed a public meeting there.
Kharge said that 24 days after the incident, no FIR had been registered against the individuals or organisations responsible for what he described as a “ghastly” incident.
In a post on X, Kharge said he had written to Nadda, urging him to ensure immediate action. He said the matter went beyond him personally or his position as Congress president and concerned the sentiments of crores of people who continue to confront such realities.
The issue was raised by Kharge in the Rajya Sabha on August 13, following his public meeting in Haldwani on August 8.
As per Kharge’s letter, Nadda had responded to his intervention in the House, saying that the matter was “really a very sad subject” and that the incident would be investigated. Nadda had also said that the BJP did not support such activities and that he would look into the matter as its national president.
Kharge said Nadda had assured the House that strict action would be taken against anyone found responsible after the investigation. He also recalled that the Rajya Sabha Chairman had expressed regret over the incident.
“However, I am surprised that even after 24 days of this ghastly incident, no FIR has been registered against the concerned organisations and individuals who carried out this incident in Haldwani,” Kharge said in his letter.
Kharge Flags Delay
He said the most objectionable aspect of the incident was that “purification” had been carried out at the spot where he had addressed his rally. According to Kharge, the practice was contrary to the spirit of the Constitution and human values and was directly linked to untouchability.
He referred to the Mahad movement led by BR Ambedkar, saying that when Ambedkar drank water from a public tank, people driven by caste pride had carried out a purification ritual using cow urine and cow dung, accompanied by chanting of mantras.
Kharge said such practices could not be made acceptable merely through chanting or a havan.
He urged Nadda to direct the Uttarakhand Chief Minister to ensure that an FIR was registered against the individuals and organisations involved in the Haldwani incident, in light of the facts and the assurance given in the Rajya Sabha
What Happened At Haldwani Rally Venue?
Kharge addressed a Congress rally at Haldwani's Ram Lila Ground on August 8 as part of the party's preparations for the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly election.
Two days later, on August 10, members of Shri Ram Sena Dharmarth Seva Nyas Sangathan conducted a havan at the venue as part of what they described as a “shuddhikaran”, or purification, ceremony, according to The Times of India.
Videos of the ceremony subsequently circulated online, triggering allegations from the Congress that the ritual had been performed because a Dalit leader had occupied the stage.
Those involved in the ceremony have offered a different explanation. Girish Chandra Pandey, identified as a member of the organisation, said the Ram Lila Ground had religious and cultural significance and should not have been used for political programmes. He also claimed some slogans during the Congress event “sounded like Islamic slogans”, The Times of India reported.