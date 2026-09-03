Kashmir Medical Interns’ Stipend Protest: What’s At The Heart Of The Row?

Medical interns across Kashmir have been on strike since August 31, seeking a stipend hike from ₹12,000 to ₹30,000.
The interns say their stipends have remained unchanged for seven years despite long shifts and demanding hospital duties.
The protest has drawn support from Mehbooba Mufti and Congress, with calls for CM Abdullah to intervene.
Medical interns across Jammu and Kashmir have been on strike since August 31, seeking a revision of their monthly stipends, which they say have remained unchanged for seven years. The protest continued on Wednesday, with interns holding overnight vigils at hospitals across the Valley.
The demand has drawn political support, with former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti joining the interns at Government Medical College, Srinagar, on Wednesday and urging Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to intervene.
What Are The Interns Demanding?
Medical interns in Jammu and Kashmir are seeking an increase in their monthly stipend from just over ₹12,000 to ₹30,000.
The interns said their stipend has not been revised for the last seven years. They have pointed out that interns in several other parts of the country receive upwards of ₹30,000.
One of the protesting doctors, Dr Anam, told The Indian Express that interns were “the backbone of all hospitals in J&K”, running OPDs and working night shifts while their stipends remained stuck at around ₹12,000.
Another intern, Dr Faizan, said the demand for a better stipend was a matter of dignity.
At GMC Baramulla, MBBS student Asmat Yousuf said interns handle routine hospital work, including emergency services, despite internship being compulsory training. She said the current stipend of ₹12,300 was inadequate in view of living costs and other responsibilities.
Why Are Interns Unhappy With Govt?
The protesting doctors said they had approached the government seeking a revision but had not received an actionable response.
The J&K Government has said the matter is under consideration. Health Minister Sakina Itoo said the issue had been taken up and was under process, but there were financial implications and the proposal was being reviewed by the Finance Department.
Itoo also acknowledged the need to increase the stipends in view of rising costs. However, she said the interns did not need to go on strike as the protest affected patient care.
The interns have rejected this explanation, saying they had been hearing similar assurances for the past year. They have said they would continue their sit-in until their stipends are increased.
Political Backing
The issue has also drawn support from political leaders. Mehbooba Mufti joined the interns during their overnight vigil at GMC Srinagar. She said it was “deeply painful” to see doctors working exhausting 36-hour shifts, including nights, being forced to protest for what she called a basic right. She appealed to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to meet the students and resolve the issue.
The Congress, which is an alliance partner in the J&K Government, has also backed the interns’ demand. Pradesh Congress Committee chief Tariq Hameed Karra wrote to Omar Abdullah seeking an increase in stipends.
Karra said medical interns work long and demanding hours and play an essential role in healthcare delivery. He described their demand as genuine and called for “sympathetic and immediate” consideration.
He also pointed to the considerable difference between stipends paid to interns in J&K and those offered in several other parts of the country.