InDepth | Inside Kashmir's Rehab Centres Leading a Collective Fight Against Addiction

Among the patients is Asif*, who was around 17 when he first used heroin. Today, he works as a mechanic, but between 2016 and 2019, he says, his life was increasingly consumed by drugs. It began during Ramadan, when a friend visiting from Chandigarh offered him heroin. “After consuming around three grams, I drove home... I stayed indoors for two days, and then I called the same friend to ask where I could get heroin again,” he recalls. By 2019, he says he would use as much as he could get. He withdrew from his family, spent most of his time in his room and says eight of his friends began using drugs, too. That year, he says, he was chased by the police in Srinagar. He alleges that the officers fired two or three shots at him. He did make it home, but was later taken to the Srinagar Police Control Room after his family became suspicious. He was given medication and released, but that did little to break his dependence. He later moved to Delhi with a friend. Within six months, he says, they spent around Rs 13 lakh on drugs. By 2020, he had begun injecting drugs. There were attempts to seek treatment, but the cravings overpowered his resolve.