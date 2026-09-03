3.7 Tonnes Of Expired Infant Food Destroyed, FSSAI Books Bengaluru Firm Over Violations

FSSAI initiated penal proceedings against British Lifesciences over misbranded infant food products.
Court ordered destruction of 3.7 metric tonnes of expired infant food stock.
Karnataka inspections uncovered hygiene breaches and unsafe food across multiple establishments.
FSSAI has initiated penal proceedings against Bengaluru-based British Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd. after authorities seized misbranded infant food and destroyed 3.7 metric tonnes of expired products.
The action followed inspections over alleged violations of infant food safety and statutory requirements under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
The Karnataka Food Safety and Drugs Administration said, “A substantial quantity of misbranded infant food was seized under the FSS Act, 2006. Legal proceedings have been initiated against the FBO.”
News agency ANI reported that proceedings had been initiated against the food business operator following the seizure.
Court Orders Destruction Of Expired Infant Food
Considering the seriousness of the alleged violations and the risks associated with non-compliant infant food, a court ordered the destruction of 3.7 metric tonnes of expired products.
The stock was disposed of under safety protocols to ensure that it could not be reused, diverted or returned to the food supply chain.
FSSAI said the enforcement action demonstrated its commitment to safeguarding the health of infants and young children, according to ANI.
Statewide Food Safety Drive
The action comes after Karnataka’s Food Safety and Drugs Administration carried out an extensive enforcement campaign across the state in August.
The drive covered hostels, educational institutions, Anganwadi centres, hotels, highway dhabas, bus stands and e-commerce warehouses. Officials looked for hygiene deficiencies, artificial food additives, incorrect labelling of meat and other violations of food safety regulations.
The inspections extended across rural and urban areas and included premium hotels and international restaurants in Bengaluru.
Thousands Of Samples Collected From Hostels And Anganwadis
Officials inspected 629 hostels run by the Backward Classes Welfare Department and collected 1,860 food samples, ANI reported.
Another 331 hostels under the Social Welfare Department were examined, with officials collecting 556 samples for testing.
The department also inspected 603 Anganwadi centres and collected 549 food samples. According to the authorities, 25,626 Anganwadi centres across Karnataka have received free food safety registrations.
At educational institutions, officials conducted inspections at 124 premises and sent 53 food samples considered suspicious for laboratory analysis.
Notices Issued To Food Stalls At Bus Stands
The enforcement drive also covered 889 food stalls operating across 186 bus stands in Karnataka.
Officials issued notices to 206 stalls after finding unhygienic conditions. Spot fines amounting to ₹55,000 were also collected during the inspections.
Separately, five enforcement teams inspected 99 dhabas along the Nelamangala-Haveri highway corridor, covering parts of Tumakuru, Chitradurga and Davangere districts.
The authorities imposed fines totalling ₹3,67,500 for violations detected during these checks.
Expired And Improperly Stored Food Seized From Hotels
Within Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike limits, 30 teams inspected more than 60 three-star and five-star hotels, four international restaurants and eight warehouses.
Authorities also seized substantial quantities of expired, rotten, mislabelled and improperly stored food from hotels in Bengaluru.
The seized items included 429 kg of mutton and chicken carrying incorrect labels or expired dates. Officials also confiscated 203 kg of fish bearing extended expiry dates.
Inspectors found 200 kg of vegetarian food stored alongside non-vegetarian products, in addition to 76 kg of rotten or mouldy vegetables.
Other seizures included 45 litres of milk and curd, 49 litres of substandard used cooking oil, 12 kg of bakery products and 67 kg of cereals.