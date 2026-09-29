‘Istifa Janata Party’: Ramdas Athawale Takes Dig At CJP Over Resignation Demands

Ramdas Athawale mocked the CJP over its repeated demands for public figures’ resignations.
He cited the CJP’s demands against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and Dharmendra Pradhan.
Athawale also criticised CJP founder Abhijit Dipke and spoke about Assam’s development.
Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday took aim at the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), saying it should rename itself the “Istifa Janata Party” because it repeatedly seeks the resignation of public figures.
Athawale made the remarks at a press conference in Guwahati. His comments came in response to the CJP’s latest demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
He also referred to the party’s earlier demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak.
The remarks came during Athawale’s visit to Assam, where he also spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, development in the state and the inauguration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Bhavan in Dhubri district.
Athawale’s Resignation Jibe
“The CJP keeps asking only for resignations. They should change its name to Istifa Janata Party,” Athawale said.
The Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment cited the CJP’s demand for Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation and its earlier call for Dharmendra Pradhan to step down over the NEET paper leak.
Athawale also criticised CJP founder Abhijit Dipke, saying he had entered politics only recently. He contrasted Dipke’s political experience with his own long involvement in issues concerning Dalits and other backward classes.
“Dipke is from Maharashtra, is a Buddhist and a Dalit. He studied in the US and is new to the field. We are aware of the various issues facing the nation, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is sincerely working hard to resolve them,” Athawale said.
Athawale is president of the Republican Party of India (Athawale).
On Modi And Assam
Athawale said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would return to power for a fourth consecutive term in 2029.
He also spoke about development in Assam, saying infrastructure and facilities in the state had expanded under Modi’s leadership.
“The initiatives taken by the prime minister have resulted in improved facilities and greater convenience for the people of the state,” he said.
During his Assam visit, Athawale attended the inauguration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Bhavan at Chapar in Dhubri district as the chief guest. He also met local residents and elected representatives and paid floral tributes at a statue of Ambedkar.
Athawale said he hoped the new building would help spread the ideas of BR Ambedkar and promote social justice, equality, education, social awareness and the empowerment of marginalised communities.
“It is my heartfelt wish that the building plays a pivotal role in spreading Babasaheb’s ideals to every individual,” he said.