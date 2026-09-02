Ankur Hooda's The Calf Doll Selected For Documentary Competition At BFI London Film Festival

The BFI LFF Documentary Competition is stacked with exciting titles including Theo Rollason’s Queer Edward II, an innovative behind-the-scenes peek at Derek Jarman’s eponymous film; Erik Shirai’s Sumo: Spirit Weighs Nothing, a Japanese-US-Danish-UK co-production opening Venice Spotlight; and Once Upon a Time in Harlem, a verité look at the Harlem Renaissance from US doc legend William Greaves, posthumously finished by his son David. Neon acquired Once Upon A Time In Harlem after its glowing reception at the Sundance Film Festival in January. It was also selected to the Directors' Fortnight section of the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.