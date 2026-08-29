Tottenham Hotspur Vs Newcastle United Live Streaming, Premier League 2026-27: Preview, When And Where To Watch

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United face off in North London for gameweek two of the 2026-27 Premier League on Saturday evening
Roberto De Zerbi's Spurs aim to bounce back from a 3-0 opening defeat to Brentford, relying on home form
Matthias Jaissle's Newcastle United seek to exploit their strong away record at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United face off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for gameweek two of the 2026-27 Premier League on Saturday evening. Both teams enter the fixture following successful midweek progression in the EFL Cup.
Roberto De Zerbi's Tottenham advanced in the EFL Cup by beating Charlton Athletic 5-1. This provided immediate relief after Spurs lost their Premier League opener 3-0 to Brentford last weekend.
Newcastle defeated West Brom 3-2 in their midweek EFL Cup tie, with Harvey Barnes scoring twice. The Magpies earlier drew their league opener 2-2 against Liverpool after conceding a 99th-minute penalty.
Spurs Seek Home Comforts
Spurs usually dominate their home openers. The North London club won their first home league fixture in all of the past five seasons, outscoring opponents 14-1. De Zerbi hopes this familiar territory sparks a quick recovery.
Spurs are looking to avoid losing their opening two Premier League matches for the first time since the 2011-12 campaign. They face a difficult historical hurdle on Saturday. Tottenham have struggled against Newcastle recently—losing six of their last eight Premier League meetings.
Spurs have also failed to keep a clean sheet in 14 matches against the Magpies. However, home fans found optimism in midweek when new £85m signing Savio recorded a goal and an assist as a second-half substitute.
Jaissle Eyes Away Improvement
Newcastle finished a disappointing 12th last season in Eddie Howe's final year at the club. New head coach Matthias Jaissle said he is "really pleased with the energy" of the fans and has vowed to "entertain" them with positive performances.
His team must first overcome poor recent away form. Newcastle have dropped 29 points from winning positions since the start of 2025-26 and have won just four of their last 22 away league games.
Spurs remain Newcastle's favorite away opponent. The Magpies have registered 13 top-flight away wins against Tottenham—more than they have managed at any other stadium in the competition. This impressive tally includes three wins from their past four visits, with their previous two trips ending in identical 2-1 triumphs.
New £50m signing Nico Gonzalez was unveiled prior to the midweek kickoff. Fellow recruit Bazoumana Toure then scored his first goal for the club during the cup tie.
Tonali Faces Former Club
Sandro Tonali, Tottenham's club-record £100m summer signing, is expected to start in midfield against his former club Newcastle.
Tottenham will be without Xavi Simons, Dejan Kulusevski and Wilson Odebert due to knee injuries. James Maddison has a shoulder issue and will be assessed, while Pape Sarr's availability is uncertain amid transfer speculation.
Mohammed Kudus could return to the Spurs bench after seven months out with a thigh injury. New signing Omar Marmoush could also make his debut following confirmation of his transfer from Man City.
Newcastle are missing William Osula with a foot injury. Dan Burn has an ankle problem, Joelinton a groin issue and Tino Livramento a calf injury. Toure remains a doubt for the visitors after picking up a knock.
Tottenham Hotspur Vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2026: Live Streaming Details
The Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United English Premier League 2026-27 match is scheduled for 10:00 AM IST on August 29, Saturday. In India, fans can watch the match live on television via the Star Sports Select channels, while live streaming is available on the JioHotstar app and website.