From Magpie To Lilywhite: Sandro Tonali Ready To Haunt Newcastle in Quickfire Spurs Reunion

Tottenham Hotspur's record signing Sandro Tonali is preparing to face his former club Newcastle United in the Premier League
The Italian midfielder highlighted the challenges of changing clubs, noting that players must start over and build new relationships
Tonali credited his smooth transition at Tottenham to his long-standing relationship with manager Roberto De Zerbi
Tottenham Hotspur's record signing Sandro Tonali is set to face his former club Newcastle United in the Premier League 2026-27 season.
The Italian midfielder made 110 appearances for Newcastle and won the 2025 EFL Cup. He later clinched a high-profile transfer to north London.
Tonali now prepares for a high-stakes encounter against his old teammates. The match will air live on Sunday from 10:00 PM onwards on JioHotstar and Star Sports.
Reunion With De Zerbi
Tonali and manager Roberto De Zerbi share deep roots. Their connection stems from Brescia, where Tonali played for 10 years.
This shared history smoothed his transition to Tottenham.
"Every time you change clubs, you have to start over. You have to build new relationships with teammates, staff and fans. I'm lucky because I already know the staff here, which makes things easier, especially at the start of the season," Tonali told JioStar.
"Roberto de Zerbi is an incredible manager. I've known him for a long time. He's from Brescia, and I played there for 10 years. Sometimes, when we have a day off, we both go back to our city and meet. That's something special," he added.
The midfielder said their strong dynamic.
"When I spoke with him for the first time, we talked like friends, but also like a player and manager already. That conversation was special. It made me feel like I had to sign for him," Tonali told JioStar.
"We discussed a lot about Newcastle, the Spurs stadium, the Spurs fans, the players and our style of football. We are really looking forward to the season ahead. If I had to describe myself in one sentence, I would say I work hard for my teammates," he added.
Embracing Home Support
Tonali anticipates a loud reception. He previously experienced the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as an opposition player with Newcastle.
He now ranks the ground among the best in the world. The midfielder detailed his tactical role and excitement for his home debut.
"I play as a number six, and I play a lot with the defence. I can't wait to play at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium because I played here a few times against Tottenham with Newcastle. I found a great atmosphere," Tonali told JioStar.
"Every time I've been here, the stadium has been full. That's not easy because the stadium is so big," he added.
He emphasised the massive impact of local supporters on match outcomes.
"The fans can change the game in two minutes. If the fans are with you, it makes things much easier. I think the fans are one of the best things about this stadium," Tonali told JioStar.
"I know this stadium is one of the best in the world. The fans are crazy, and we need that because we have to give 100 per cent energy and concentration in every game. We want to win every single game, especially at home. And we know we can," he added.