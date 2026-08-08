Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Getafe Highlights, Club Friendly 2026: Gallagher, Risco's Goals Make Game End On Level Terms

Tottenham Hotspur Vs Getafe Highlights, Club Friendly 2026: Check real-time updates of the TOR vs GET club friendly match 2026 at the Hotspur Way Training Centre in Enfield, London as it happened

Tottenham Hotspur and Getafe played out a hard-fought, scrappy 1-1 draw in their pre-season friendly at the Hotspur Way Training Centre.

Tottenham Hotspur and Getafe played out a hard-fought, scrappy 1-1 draw in their pre-season friendly at the Hotspur Way Training Centre. SpursOfficial/X

Tottenham Hotspur and Getafe played out a hard-fought, scrappy 1-1 draw in their pre-season friendly at the Hotspur Way Training Centre. A tight first half saw both sides battle to a scoreless deadlock, highlighted by a high defensive press from Spurs and a resilient backline from the Spanish visitors. Getafe broke the deadlock around the hour mark when Curro Burgos set up Alberto Risco, who drove into the box and slotted a clinical left-footed finish past Antonin Kinsky. Tottenham responded effectively and drew level in the 70th minute through Conor Gallagher. The midfielder capped off a surging central run by rifling a low, diagonal right-footed shot past goalkeeper David Soria. Despite late pressure and opportunities from both sides, the match ultimately ended even.

LIVE UPDATES

8 Aug 2026, 08:58:29 pm IST Tottenham Hotspur Vs Getafe Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Full-Time' |TOT 1-1 GET | The final whistle sounds at the Hotspur Way Training Centre, bringing a scrappy international friendly to a close as Tottenham secure a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Getafe. Thank you for following the live match action with us in real time.

8 Aug 2026, 08:57:01 pm IST Tottenham Hotspur Vs Getafe Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 80' |TOT 1-1 GET | Tottenham nearly grabbed a second as Mathys Tel whipped a dangerous cross into the box for Richarlison, whose powerful header was safely gathered by goalkeeper David Soria, denying the English side a golden opportunity to take the lead.

8 Aug 2026, 08:56:28 pm IST Tottenham Hotspur Vs Getafe Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 70' |TOT 1-1 GET | Goal for Tottenham! Conor Gallagher has pulled the hosts level at 1-1 with a brilliant equalizer at the training ground. Making a surging run through the center of the pitch, Gallagher advanced into the box and rifled a precise, low diagonal shot with his right foot past goalkeeper David Soria to get Tottenham right back into the match.

8 Aug 2026, 08:42:12 pm IST Tottenham Hotspur Vs Getafe Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 60' |TOT 0-1 GET | Goal for Getafe! Alberto Risco has broken the deadlock at Tottenham's training ground to put the Spanish side 1-0 ahead. Curro Burgos orchestrated the move, setting up Risco to drive into the box and unleash a clinical left-footed finish past goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky.

8 Aug 2026, 08:40:28 pm IST Tottenham Hotspur Vs Getafe Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 60' |TOT 0-0 GET | Getafe has ramped up their defensive intensity to keep Tottenham at bay, with Jorge Montes arriving late into a challenge on Archie Gray to prompt a whistle from the referee as the Spanish side works to close down open spaces. Following the stoppage, Getafe made a flurry of tactical changes, introducing Curro Burgos, Kiko Femenía, Ramón Terrats, and Zaid Romero in place of Jorge Montes, Ebrahima Drammeh Jaiteh, Marcos Pachón, and Andrés García as the visitors look to inject fresh legs. The tactical shift nearly paid immediate dividends when Martín Satriano connected with a header from the center of the area inside the box, though his effort narrowly missed the target as Getafe continues pressing for the opening goal.

8 Aug 2026, 08:28:15 pm IST Tottenham Hotspur Vs Getafe Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 50' |TOT 0-0 GET | Getafe's Ebrahima Drammeh has entered the referee's notebook, receiving a yellow card for a rough challenge on Lucas Bergvall. He must now walk a tightrope for the remainder of the friendly, as a second bookable offense would see him sent off.

8 Aug 2026, 08:21:56 pm IST Tottenham Hotspur Vs Getafe Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 45' |TOT 0-0 GET | The first half has drawn to a close at the Hotspur Way Training Centre, leaving Tottenham and Getafe deadlocked at 0-0 after a hard-fought opening 45 minutes. Stay with us as we return to follow the real-time broadcast of the second-half action.

8 Aug 2026, 08:20:54 pm IST Tottenham Hotspur Vs Getafe Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Half-Time' |TOT 0-0 GET | The half-time whistle sounds at the Hotspur Way Training Centre, bringing a scoreless first half to a close in this international friendly. Tottenham and Getafe remain deadlocked at 0-0 after an intense opening 45 minutes filled with high pressing and near misses. Stay tuned as we return shortly for all the live action from the second half.

8 Aug 2026, 08:15:50 pm IST Tottenham Hotspur Vs Getafe Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 40' |TOT 0-0 GET | Tottenham carved out a flurry of dangerous chances as they relentlessly tested Getafe's resilient backline. Richarlison first nodded the ball down inside the box to set up Lucas Bergvall, whose close-range header was blocked by the Spanish defense. Moments later, Ben Davies rose to meet another cross with a firm header from the center of the area, but goalkeeper David Soria reacted sharply to make a crucial save and deny the hosts the opening goal.

8 Aug 2026, 08:10:58 pm IST Tottenham Hotspur Vs Getafe Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 30' |TOT 0-0 GET | Tottenham are maintaining an aggressive high press to suffocate Getafe's build-up play, though it resulted in a foul when Jan Paul van Hecke arrived late into a challenge on midfielder Alberto Risco. The score remains goalless at Tottenham's training ground.

8 Aug 2026, 08:00:36 pm IST Tottenham Hotspur Vs Getafe Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 25' |TOT 0-0 GET | Tottenham thought they had carved out the opening goal when Mikey Moore received the ball inside the Getafe box, but the assistant referee's flag quickly halted the celebrations for offside during a promising attacking sequence.

8 Aug 2026, 07:55:33 pm IST Tottenham Hotspur Vs Getafe Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 20' |TOT 0-0 GET | Getafe has tightened their defensive block to deny Tottenham space, with Mohamed Hamdoune conceding a free-kick after a foul on Mikey Moore that briefly pauses the friendly. The Spanish side soon fashioned their first opening when Ebrahima Drammeh charged down the right flank and unleashed a right-footed shot, which took a deflection off a Tottenham defender as the early contest grows increasingly hard-fought.

8 Aug 2026, 07:47:06 pm IST Tottenham Hotspur Vs Getafe Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 10' |TOT 0-0 GET | Tottenham nearly broke the deadlock early on as Lucas Bergvall unleashed the match's first shot, a right-footed drive from outside the box that required a smart save from goalkeeper David Soria. Roberto De Zerbi's side is actively dictating the tempo in the opening minutes of the friendly.

8 Aug 2026, 07:37:47 pm IST Tottenham Hotspur Vs Getafe Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Kick-Off The referee's opening whistle has sounded at the Hotspur Way Training Centre, marking the start of the first half in this pre-season international friendly between Tottenham Hotspur and Getafe. Stay tuned for live updates as the action unfolds.

8 Aug 2026, 07:22:08 pm IST Tottenham Hotspur Vs Getafe Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Check GET's Playing XI 📋 ¡𝐄𝐋 𝐔́𝐋𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐎 𝐗𝐈 de la #PreseasonLALIGA! 🔚



📺 Recuerda que puedes ver el partido en directo aquí 👇#GetaOnce | #TottenhamGetafe — Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) August 8, 2026

8 Aug 2026, 07:15:20 pm IST Tottenham Hotspur Vs Getafe Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Check Spurs' Playing XI Our Spurs side to face Getafe 🫡



Watch live on SPURSPLAY! — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 8, 2026