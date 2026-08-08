Manchester United 1-1 PSG Highlights, Club Friendly 2026: Red Devils And Parisians Play Out Competitive Draw

Manchester United Vs PSG Highlights, Club Friendly 2026: Check real-time updates of the MUN vs PSG pre-season friendly match at the Ullevi Stadium, Gothenburg, Sweden as it happened

Welcome to the live coverage of the Manchester United vs PSG pre-season friendly match. Manchester United lock horns with reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain in a blockbuster pre-season club friendly at the historic Nya Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg, Sweden. Heading into this high-profile fixture, Michael Carrick’s Manchester United side will look to build on their encouraging 2-1 comeback victory over Atlético Madrid. However, locking horns with Luis Enrique’s formidable Parisian powerhouse provides an entirely different caliber of test as both clubs fine-tune their tactical systems ahead of the upcoming domestic campaigns. PSG brings world-class quality across the pitch, giving supporters an early glimpse of how their squads match up on the continental stage. With crucial fitness minutes, tactical evaluations, and heavy global interest surrounding both European heavyweights, this Scandinavian showdown promises a competitive and entertaining spectacle for fans worldwide. Check Manchester United vs PSG match live updates with us.

LIVE UPDATES

8 Aug 2026, 08:06:56 pm IST Manchester United Vs PSG Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Greetings! Greetings, we are back with our Club Friendly 2026 live blog as Manchester United and PSG face-off in the exhibition match. The action is about to begin, so stay tuned for all the live updates from Ullevi Stadium, Gothenburg, Sweden

8 Aug 2026, 08:23:13 pm IST Manchester United Vs PSG Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Check MUN's Starting XI Ready to face PSG in our latest pre-season test ✊ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 8, 2026

8 Aug 2026, 08:23:52 pm IST Manchester United Vs PSG Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Check PSG's Starting XI 📃 Le onze de départ pour cette rencontre de préparation face à Manchester United. #PSGMUN pic.twitter.com/LodcDM1Yrm — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) August 8, 2026

8 Aug 2026, 08:33:15 pm IST Manchester United Vs PSG Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Kick-Off The pre-season friendly between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United is underway at the Nya Ullevi in Gothenburg, kicking off with an intense pace as both European heavyweights immediately look to impose their style on neutral soil.

8 Aug 2026, 08:39:19 pm IST Manchester United Vs PSG Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 5' |MUN 0-1 PSG| Goal! Paris Saint-Germain have broken the deadlock to take a 1-0 lead against Manchester United. Ibrahim Mbaye struck with a clinical right-footed shot from the center of the box, finding the back of the net following a well-placed cross from Dro Fernández.

8 Aug 2026, 08:43:13 pm IST Manchester United Vs PSG Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 10' |MUN 0-1 PSG| Manchester United squandered a golden opportunity to equalize as Bryan Mbeumo rose to meet a precise cross from Shea Lacey, but his header from the right side of the six-yard box drifted narrowly wide of the left post.

8 Aug 2026, 08:54:29 pm IST Manchester United Vs PSG Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 20' |MUN 0-1 PSG| Illia Zabarnyi halted Manchester United's momentum with a foul on Patrick Dorgu, gifting the Red Devils a promising free-kick in the attacking half as they search for an equalizer. Down the other end, Manchester United picked up the match's first yellow card when Ayden Heaven went into the book for a cynical challenge, underscoring the desperate defensive intensity required to curb PSG's relentless counter-attacks.

8 Aug 2026, 08:55:02 pm IST Manchester United Vs PSG Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 25' |MUN 0-1 PSG| Manchester United looked to level the score when Bryan Mbeumo unleashed a sharp left-footed strike from outside the box, but Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Matvey Safonov was alert to palm the effort away into the bottom left corner.

8 Aug 2026, 09:01:17 pm IST Manchester United Vs PSG Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 30' |MUN 0-1 PSG| Manchester United have made an early tactical change in search of an equalizer, introducing Tyler Fletcher to replace Mason Mount. The home side will be hoping the fresh energy in midfield can spark a response against Paris Saint-Germain.

8 Aug 2026, 09:04:38 pm IST Manchester United Vs PSG Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 35' |MUN 1-1 PSG| Goal for Manchester United! Bryan Mbeumo has leveled the score at 1-1 against Paris Saint-Germain. Mbeumo found the back of the net with a precise left-footed shot from the center of the box into the bottom right corner, capping off a neat setup by Amad Diallo.

8 Aug 2026, 09:15:47 pm IST Manchester United Vs PSG Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 40' |MUN 1-1 PSG| The 1-1 scoreline has radically shifted the tempo, triggering a fierce battle for dominance between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United. Physicality has spiked across the pitch, with Adam Ayari penalised for a foul on Andrey Santos to hand the home side a promising free-kick in the attacking half as both teams scrap for control.

8 Aug 2026, 09:21:13 pm IST Manchester United Vs PSG Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Half-Time' |MUN 1-1 PSG| The referee signals for one minute of stoppage time, which ticks away quietly without major incident. The first half comes to a close with Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United locked at 1-1, after Bryan Mbeumo's clinical equalizer successfully canceled out PSG's early opener.

8 Aug 2026, 09:38:25 pm IST Manchester United Vs PSG Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 45' |MUN 1-1 PSG| Both managers utilized the halftime interval to shuffle their packs, with Paris Saint-Germain introducing Quentin Ndjantou in place of Adam Ayari. Manchester United responded with a double change, bringing on Leny Yoro and Diogo Dalot to replace Ayden Heaven and Noussair Mazraoui respectively for the second half.

8 Aug 2026, 09:43:31 pm IST Manchester United Vs PSG Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 50' |MUN 1-1 PSG| Manchester United have made a change between the posts early in the second half, with Dermot Mee coming on to replace Tom Heaton as the coaching staff continues to rotate the squad in search of control.

8 Aug 2026, 09:45:48 pm IST Manchester United Vs PSG Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 60' |MUN 1-1 PSG| Manchester United nearly took the lead when Harry Maguire set up Bryan Mbeumo with a clever header into the center of the box, but Mbeumo's left-footed strike was comfortably saved in the center of the goal by Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Matvey Safonov.

8 Aug 2026, 09:49:33 pm IST Manchester United Vs PSG Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 65' |MUN 1-1 PSG| Paris Saint-Germain looked to threaten from distance when Quentin Ndjantou unleashed a right-footed shot from outside the box, but the effort missed the target.

8 Aug 2026, 10:00:25 pm IST Manchester United Vs PSG Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 70' |MUN 1-1 PSG| Both managers turned heavily to their benches to inject fresh energy into the match. Manchester United introduced Harry Amass to replace Luke Shaw down the flank, while Paris Saint-Germain made a quadruple substitution, bringing on João Neves, Vitinha, Nuno Mendes, and Marquinhos for Senny Mayulu, Dro Fernández, Axel Koukaba, and Willian Pacho respectively.

8 Aug 2026, 10:07:55 pm IST Manchester United Vs PSG Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 80' |MUN 1-1 PSG| Manchester United came agonizingly close to finding a breakthrough when Youri Tielemans picked out Harry Maguire, whose ambitious left-footed strike from outside the box was brilliantly tipped away toward the top center of the goal by Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Matvey Safonov.

8 Aug 2026, 10:16:13 pm IST Manchester United Vs PSG Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 90' |MUN 1-1 PSG| Manchester United ramped up the pressure with a flurry of chances inside the box. Diogo Dalot first picked out Tyler Fletcher, whose initial header was blocked, before Fletcher quickly followed up with a left-footed strike from the center of the box that was also stopped by the resolute PSG defense. The rebound fell kindly to Shea Lacey on the left side of the six-yard box, but his left-footed effort sailed narrowly over the crossbar.