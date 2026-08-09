Udinese 1-0 Barcelona Highlights, Friuli Venezia Giulia Cup 2026: Vakoun Bayo's Goal Give Italian Hosts First Win

Udinese Vs Barcelona Highlights, Friuli Venezia Giulia Cup 2026: Check real-time updates of the UDI vs BAR Friuli Venezia Giulia Cup triangular tournament at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy as it happened

Udinese clinched the Friuli Venezia Giulia Cup with a dramatic 1–0 victory over Barcelona in the decisive 45-minute mini-match of the pre-season triangular tournament. Throughout the contest at the Bluenergy Stadium, Hansi Flick's Barcelona side dominated possession and territory, calmly circulating the ball while probing a compact and disciplined Udinese medium block. Despite the Blaugrana controlling the tempo—highlighted by attacking spells from Karim Adeyemi and attempts to break through—they struggled to carve out clear-cut scoring openings. As the clock ticked down toward a seemingly inevitable penalty shootout, the Italian hosts struck with lethal efficiency. In the dying minutes of the match, Udinese launched a lightning-fast counter-attack down the left flank, allowing Vakoun Issouf Bayo to turn home a sharp cross at the death. The late winner sealed the 1–0 triumph, securing the trophy for the hosts in front of their home supporters.

LIVE UPDATES

9 Aug 2026, 01:22:14 am IST Udinese Vs Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Greetings! Greetings, we are back with our Club Friendly 2026 live blog as Barcelona and Udinese face-off in the exhibition match. The action is about to begin, so stay tuned for all the live updates from Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy

9 Aug 2026, 01:39:13 am IST Udinese Vs Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: What Is The New Format? The Friuli Venezia Giulia Cup features a unique triangular pre-season tournament format involving hosts Udinese, Nottingham Forest, and Barcelona. Breaking away from conventional football norms, each fixture consists of a shortened single period lasting just 45 minutes. Regulation-time wins award three points, but if a match ends in a draw, it goes straight to a penalty shoot-out where the winner claims two points and the loser takes one.

9 Aug 2026, 01:51:28 am IST Udinese Vs Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Schedule The tournament follows a compact round-robin schedule played sequentially on a single evening at the Bluenergy Stadium. The three matches take place in the following order: Match 1: Udinese vs. Nottingham Forest

Match 2: Barcelona vs. Nottingham Forest

Match 3: Udinese vs. Barcelona

9 Aug 2026, 02:00:07 am IST Udinese Vs Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Check UDI's Starting XI Udinese starting XI against Barcelona Udinese_1896

9 Aug 2026, 02:01:01 am IST Udinese Vs Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Check FCB's Starting XI 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄 𝐔𝐏 🔥

Match 2️⃣

Barça ⚔️ Udinese pic.twitter.com/EiLPgOqnot — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 8, 2026

9 Aug 2026, 02:09:33 am IST Udinese Vs Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Kick-Off The Friuli Venezia Giulia Cup reaches its dramatic climax as Udinese lock horns with Barcelona in the triangular finale! With the silverware hanging in the balance, the Blaugrana look to cap off the night in style and claim the trophy, while the hosts are eager to sign off in front of their home fans with a stellar performance.

9 Aug 2026, 02:09:33 am IST Udinese Vs Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 5' | UDI 0-0 FCB | Barcelona seize the initiative right from the opening whistle, circulating the ball with patient triangles to probe for gaps in the defense. Udinese, still settling into their rhythm following their earlier outing, hold a disciplined defensive shape while looking to strike quickly on the counter-attack the moment they win back possession.

9 Aug 2026, 02:09:55 am IST Udinese Vs Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 10' | UDI 0-0 FCB | The blue-green side maintains a firm grip on possession, steadily camping out in the opposition half. Meanwhile, Udinese step up their defensive intensity with a more aggressive press, managing to carve out a few half-chances on the break, though they continue to struggle with their final-third execution.

9 Aug 2026, 02:10:32 am IST Udinese Vs Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 15' | UDI 0-0 FCB | Barcelona turn to their bench to inject fresh legs and sustain their intensity for this second encounter of the night. Sensing an opportunity, Udinese push higher up the pitch to seize the offensive initiative, testing Hansi Flick’s side and applying sustained pressure around the box.

9 Aug 2026, 02:19:24 am IST Udinese Vs Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 20' | UDI 0-0 FCB | Udinese carve out a promising attacking sequence culminating in a dangerous cross toward Vakoun Issouf Bayo in the box. The striker stretches to meet it but fails to make clean contact, frantically appealing for a penalty after feeling a tug from the Barcelona defender, though the referee waves play on without a moment's hesitation.

9 Aug 2026, 02:30:42 am IST Udinese Vs Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 25' | UDI 0-0 FCB | Barcelona's half featured two major talking points: Ebrima Tunkara was shown a yellow card following a reckless and mistimed challenge on an opponent, before Karim Adeyemi opted to go it alone rather than slip a pass to a better-positioned teammate, seeing his resulting effort well blocked by a resolute Udinese rearguard.

9 Aug 2026, 02:31:09 am IST Udinese Vs Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 30' | UDI 0-0 FCB | The battle at Bluenergy Stadium remains tight and fiercely contested, though genuine goalmouth action is still at a premium. Barcelona dictate the tempo by keeping a stranglehold on possession, while a resilient Udinese fight to stay compact and exploit any gaps on the counter.

9 Aug 2026, 02:33:07 am IST Udinese Vs Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 35' | UDI 0-0 FCB | The tempo stays lively as both sides trade blows in search of dominance, though clear-cut chances remain hard to come by. Barcelona continues to dominate the attacking territory, circulating the ball with patient composure against a well-organized, medium-block defense from Udinese.

9 Aug 2026, 02:42:46 am IST Udinese Vs Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 40' | UDI 0-0 FCB | Heading into the home stretch, the contest maintains its sharp tempo and competitive edge, though clear-cut thrills remain scarce. Barcelona continues to dictate territory and possession, while Udinese stands firm in a disciplined medium block, hunting for any sliver of space to spring a surprise counter-attack.

9 Aug 2026, 02:47:10 am IST Udinese Vs Barcelona Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 40' | UDI 1-0 FCB | GOAL FOR UDINESE! The Italian side strikes on a blistering counter-attack, exploiting a lapse in Barcelona's defensive shape down the left flank through Idrissa Gueye's electrifying pace. Charging forward into space, Gueye delivers a pinpoint low cross right into the path of Vakoun Issouf Bayo, who makes no mistake from close range, slotting it home to break the deadlock and put his team ahead!