Ferencvarosi 1-2 Real Madrid Highlights, Club Friendly 2026: Los Blancos Seal Victory Riding On Espi, Rivas' Goal

Ferencvarosi Vs Real Madrid Highlights, Club Friendly 2026: Check real-time updates of the FER vs RMA pre-season friendly match at the Groupama Arena, Budapest, Hungary as it happened

Real Madrid secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Ferencváros in a pre-season friendly at the Groupama Arena. José Mourinho’s side dominated the opening half, controlling possession and keeping the hosts pinned back as they fine-tuned their preparations for the upcoming campaign. The Spanish giants broke the deadlock before the break when Mario Rivas rose to net a clinical header. Shortly into the second half, Los Blancos extended their advantage when Carlos Espí calmly converted to make it 2-0. Ferencváros refused to roll over in front of their home supporters and mounted a strong response, applying heavy pressure that culminated in Kenan Kodro pulling a goal back. Despite a frantic late surge from the Hungarian side, Real Madrid relied on composed possession play to run down the clock and seal the win.

LIVE UPDATES

8 Aug 2026, 09:58:56 pm IST Ferencvarosi Vs Real Madrid Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Greetings! Greetings, we are back with our Club Friendly 2026 live blog as Ferencvarosi and Real Madrid face-off in the exhibition match. The action is about to begin, so stay tuned for all the live updates from Groupama Arena, Budapest, Hungary

8 Aug 2026, 10:20:11 pm IST Ferencvarosi Vs Real Madrid Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Check RMA's Starting XI 📋 ¡Nuestro XI inicial!

🆚 @Fradi_HU

👉 @UnicajaBanco pic.twitter.com/laY1uijDdE — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) August 8, 2026

8 Aug 2026, 10:29:52 pm IST Ferencvarosi Vs Real Madrid Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Check FER's Starting XI Our starting 1️⃣1️⃣ against @realmadrid pic.twitter.com/L7xufV9NsM — Ferencvárosi TC (@Fradi_HU) August 8, 2026

8 Aug 2026, 10:33:54 pm IST Ferencvarosi Vs Real Madrid Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Kick-Off The pre-season friendly is officially underway at the Groupama Aréna, where Ferencváros and Real Madrid kicked off at 7:00 p.m. local time (10:30 IST). Both sides are using the opening stages in Budapest to fine-tune their tactics, build vital match fitness, and make final adjustments ahead of the new campaign.

8 Aug 2026, 10:41:45 pm IST Ferencvarosi Vs Real Madrid Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 5' |FER 0-0 RMA| Real Madrid have seized the initiative in the early stages, dominating possession and moving the ball with crisp urgency as they probe for openings in the Ferencváros defense. José Mourinho's side is pressing forward with intent, while the disciplined hosts remain compact and organized, patiently waiting for opportunities to strike on the counter.

8 Aug 2026, 10:53:07 pm IST Ferencvarosi Vs Real Madrid Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 20' |FER 0-0 RMA| The match has settled into a balanced tempo, with possession ebbing and flowing between Ferencváros and Real Madrid. Both sides have struggled to unlock well-organized defenses in the final third, leaving the goalkeepers largely untroubled for much of the half. However, Real Madrid have just carved out the game's first real opening: Eduardo Camavinga tried his luck with a left-footed strike from outside the box following neat setup play by Brahim Díaz, but his low shot was safely gathered by the Ferencváros goalkeeper in the bottom right corner.

8 Aug 2026, 11:02:57 pm IST Ferencvarosi Vs Real Madrid Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 30' |FER 0-0 RMA| The match continues at a measured pace with neither side able to inject serious attacking urgency, though Real Madrid are beginning to crank up the pressure. Los Blancos have pinned the hosts back by dominating territory and patiently circulating possession around the opposition half. Their persistence nearly broke the deadlock when Arda Güler unlocked the defense to find Denzel Dumfries in the center of the box, but the Dutchman's left-footed shot was blocked by a crowded Ferencváros backline as the Spanish side searches for that elusive cutting edge in the final third

8 Aug 2026, 11:12:00 pm IST Ferencvarosi Vs Real Madrid Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 40' |FER 0-0 RMA| Real Madrid are starting to knock more persistently on the door. Brahim Díaz picked out Endrick in the center of the box, but the young Brazilian's right-footed strike was safely gathered in the center of the goal by Ferencváros goalkeeper Dénes Dibusz. Los Blancos quickly threatened again when Arda Güler teed up Mario Rivas for a long-range effort from outside the box, but Rivas's right-footed shot flew high and wide to the right.

8 Aug 2026, 11:14:06 pm IST Ferencvarosi Vs Real Madrid Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 45' |FER 0-1 RMA| Goal! Ferencváros 0, Real Madrid 1. Real Madrid have finally broken the deadlock! Following a corner kick, Alexis Ciria delivered a pinpoint cross into the danger zone, where Mario Rivas rose highest to power a header home from very close range into the bottom left corner, giving Los Blancos a deserved lead.

8 Aug 2026, 11:23:32 pm IST Ferencvarosi Vs Real Madrid Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Half-Time' |FER 0-1 RMA| Real Madrid head into the interval with a well-deserved lead, reaping the rewards for controlling the tempo and taking the initiative throughout the first half. Los Blancos dominated possession and kept probing the defense before Mario Rivas finally broke the deadlock. Ferencváros, meanwhile, struggled to carve out openings and failed to mount enough attacking pressure to genuinely trouble the Madrid goal.

8 Aug 2026, 11:38:27 pm IST Ferencvarosi Vs Real Madrid Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 50' |FER 0-2 RMA| Goal! Ferencváros 0, Real Madrid 2. Real Madrid double their advantage! Federico Valverde slices through the midfield and slips a clever pass into the box for Carlos Espí, who coolly slots a right-footed shot into the bottom right corner to put Los Blancos firmly in control.

8 Aug 2026, 11:52:02 pm IST Ferencvarosi Vs Real Madrid Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 60' |FER 1-2 RMA| Goal! Ferencváros 1, Real Madrid 2. Ferencváros have thrown a lifeline right back into the contest! The Hungarian side exploited space behind the Real Madrid defense with a slick attacking sequence, allowing Kenan Kodro to latch onto the pass and keep his composure to finish past the goalkeeper. With the score now at 2-1, it's game on as we head into a thrilling finish in Budapest.

9 Aug 2026, 12:01:55 am IST Ferencvarosi Vs Real Madrid Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 70' |FER 1-2 RMA| Ferencváros have ratcheted up their attacking intensity in a frantic push for an equalizer, pinning Real Madrid back with sustained possession and probing around the edge of the box. Los Blancos, however, are refusing to sit back on their narrow lead. Instead of easing off, the Spanish side is working hard to break through the home press, push play back into enemy territory, and hunt for a crucial third goal to put the game to bed. With Ferencváros throwing everything at them in search of a late escape, Real Madrid are standing firm as the match builds toward a tense conclusion.

9 Aug 2026, 12:09:14 am IST Ferencvarosi Vs Real Madrid Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 80' |FER 1-2 RMA| Real Madrid are expertly managing the tempo, dominating possession and starving Ferencváros of the ball as they protect their 2-1 lead. While Los Blancos have dialed back their direct attacking pressure, their patient circulation is keeping the hosts at arm's length and shutting down any hopes of a comeback. Ferencváros, starved of sustained possession and struggling to build meaningful momentum, are running out of time to find a late equalizer.

9 Aug 2026, 12:16:46 am IST Ferencvarosi Vs Real Madrid Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 90' |FER 1-2 RMA| Ferencváros continue to push for a late breakthrough. First, Callum O'Dowda tries his luck with a left-footed strike from outside the area following a corner, but his effort drifts wide to the right. Moments later, Ádám Bagi tees up Edgar Sevikyan inside the box, but his left-footed attempt sails high and wide to the left as the pressure mounts.