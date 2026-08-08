Udinese 1-0 Nottingham Forest Highlights, Friuli Venezia Giulia Cup 2026: Oumar Solet's Goal Gives Le Zebrette First Win

Udinese Vs Nottingham Forest Highlights, Friuli Venezia Giulia Cup 2026: Check real-time updates of the Udinese vs Nottingham Forest match in the Friuli Venezia Giulia Cup 2026 triangular tournament at Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy as it happened

Udinese kicked off the inaugural Friuli Venezia Giulia Cup with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest at the Bluenergy Stadium. Played under a unique pre-season format consisting of a single intense 45-minute period, the match saw both sides trade early blows. Nottingham Forest carved out the game's clearest initial opening when Arnaud Kalimuendo squandered a close-range chance from a corner, skying his effort over the crossbar. Udinese gradually grew into the contest, utilizing clever movement from Nicolò Zaniolo to shift the momentum. The breakthrough arrived late in the short fixture when a pinpoint corner from Zaniolo found Oumar Solet at the back post, who clinically headed home. Despite late pressure and a desperate search for an equalizer from Nottingham Forest, the Italian side held firm to secure all three points.

LIVE UPDATES

8 Aug 2026, 11:00:14 pm IST Udinese Vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Greetings! Greetings, we are back with our Club Friendly 2026 live blog as Udinese and Nottingham Forest face-off in the exhibition match. The action is about to begin, so stay tuned for all the live updates from Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy

8 Aug 2026, 11:25:41 pm IST Udinese Vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Check UDI Starting XI Udinese FC playing XI against Nottingham Forest Udinese_1896

8 Aug 2026, 11:29:36 pm IST Udinese Vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Check NFO's Starting XI Taking on Udinese in our first match of the Friuli Venezia Giulia Cup. 📋 — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) August 8, 2026

8 Aug 2026, 11:36:18 pm IST Udinese Vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Kick-Off The whistle sounds at the Bluenergy Stadium to get the Friuli Venezia Giulia Cup underway, and Nottingham Forest kick off the triangular tournament. Forest immediately look to press forward into opposition territory from the opening whistle, but a resolute Udinese defense stands firm, eager to snuff out the early danger and establish early control of possession.

8 Aug 2026, 11:43:23 pm IST Udinese Vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 5' | UDI 0-0 NFO| Nottingham Forest are beginning to take control of the contest, dictating the tempo and carving out promising passages of play through the center of the pitch, though they still lack the final killer pass in the attacking third. Meanwhile, a composed Udinese side continues to absorb the pressure, keeping their shape well while struggling to establish any meaningful attacking rhythm in opposition territory.

8 Aug 2026, 11:47:53 pm IST Udinese Vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 10' | UDI 0-0 NFO| Udinese are starting to push their lines higher up the pitch, carving out more territory in opposition territory. Nicolo Zaniolo tried his luck with a shot from distance, but the Nottingham Forest goalkeeper comfortably gathered the ball. It is a bright, dynamic spell as both sides continue to feel each other out in this quick-fire contest.

8 Aug 2026, 11:54:23 pm IST Udinese Vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 15' | UDI 0-0 NFO| Nottingham Forest squandered a golden opportunity to break the deadlock when a corner delivery fell straight to Arnaud Kalimuendo right in front of goal, but the striker shockingly skied his effort over the crossbar. Udinese immediately threatened a response down the other end through a quick left-flank burst from Keinan Davis, but his resulting cross also sailed over the target.

9 Aug 2026, 12:02:27 am IST Udinese Vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 20' | UDI 0-0 NFO| Nottingham Forest are continuing to carve out the game's clearest scoring opportunities, yet they remain let down by a lack of clinical finishing to convert their dominance into the lead. Udinese are attempting to mount a response and have strung together some promising passages of play, but they are still struggling to find the cutting edge needed to truly hurt the English side.

9 Aug 2026, 12:13:28 am IST Udinese Vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 30' | UDI 0-0 NFO| Goal! Udinese 1, Nottingham Forest 0. Udinese strike first! Moments after Nicolo Zaniolo carved out a brilliant solo run—beating two defenders before seeing his shot deflected behind—the resulting corner proved lethal. The number 10 delivered a pin-point cross to the back post, where Oumar Solet arrived to nod a downward header into the back of the net and break the deadlock!

9 Aug 2026, 12:13:28 am IST Udinese Vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 35' | UDI 0-0 NFO| Nottingham Forest are frantically searching for an immediate response following that setback, but they are finding it difficult to string together crisp passing combinations in the final third to unlock the defense. Meanwhile, a confident Udinese side continues to press forward at every opportunity, eager to maintain territorial dominance and dictate the flow of the game.

9 Aug 2026, 12:21:56 am IST Udinese Vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 40' | UDI 0-0 NFO| As the match draws to a dramatic close, Udinese are throwing everything into defensive discipline, tightly guarding their penalty box to protect their slender lead against a barrage of late pressure. Nottingham Forest are throwing their lines forward in desperation, hunting for an equalizer, but their attacks remain disjointed and lack the clinical edge needed in the final third. Both sides are leaving everything on the pitch in a frantic finish, but Forest's continued struggles to unlock the defense are keeping Udinese's narrow advantage intact.