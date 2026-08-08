Barcelona 1-0 Nottingham Forest Highlights, Friuli Venezia Giulia Cup 2026: Raphinha's Late Penalty Seals Blaugrana Win

Barcelona Vs Nottingham Forest Highlights, Friuli Venezia Giulia Cup 2026: Check real-time updates of the BAR vs NFO Friuli Venezia Giulia Cup triangular tournament at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy as it happened

Barcelona secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in their compact triangular tournament clash at the Bluenergy Stadium. The English side arguably had the better of the game's momentum during open play, proving far more incisive in the final third. They created the evening's clearest chances, highlighted by a fierce Morgan Gibbs-White strike that agonizingly cannoned off the post and Neco Williams firing narrowly wide. Despite Forest's dangerous counter-attacks and pressing, Barcelona maintained their customary composure and dominated possession, though they struggled to find real penetration. The decisive moment arrived dramatically in the dying seconds when a Nikola Milenković handball inside the area handed the Catalan giants a late penalty. Raphinha stepped up with nerves of steel, driving a powerful low shot past the keeper to seal the victory and cap off a tense, high-intensity encounter.

LIVE UPDATES

8 Aug 2026, 11:39:17 pm IST Barcelona Vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Greetings! Greetings, we are back with our Club Friendly 2026 live blog as Barcelona and Nottingham Forest face-off in the exhibition match. The action is about to begin, so stay tuned for all the live updates from Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy

8 Aug 2026, 11:53:04 pm IST Barcelona Vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: What Is The New Format? The Friuli Venezia Giulia Cup features a unique triangular pre-season tournament format involving hosts Udinese, Nottingham Forest, and Barcelona. Breaking away from conventional football norms, each fixture consists of a shortened single period lasting just 45 minutes. Regulation-time wins award three points, but if a match ends in a draw, it goes straight to a penalty shoot-out where the winner claims two points and the loser takes one.

9 Aug 2026, 12:14:19 am IST Barcelona Vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Schedule The tournament follows a compact round-robin schedule played sequentially on a single evening at the Bluenergy Stadium. The three matches take place in the following order: Match 1: Udinese vs. Nottingham Forest

Match 2: Barcelona vs. Nottingham Forest

Match 3: Udinese vs. Barcelona

9 Aug 2026, 12:23:08 am IST Barcelona Vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Check BAR's Starting XI 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄 𝐔𝐏 🔥

Match 1️⃣

Nottingham Forest ⚔️ Barça pic.twitter.com/IoRGltcVTT — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 8, 2026

9 Aug 2026, 12:47:40 am IST Barcelona Vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Check NFO's Starting XI Taking on FC Barcelona. 📋



Watch live on Forest TV. — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) August 8, 2026

9 Aug 2026, 12:57:29 am IST Barcelona Vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Kick-Off The whistle sounds and the action resumes at the Bluenergy Stadium! Barcelona immediately set the tone, pushing their lines forward to establish their signature passing rhythm right from kick-off. Nottingham Forest, looking to bounce back quickly from their earlier defeat, are matching the intensity as they look to disrupt the Catalan side and secure a vital win.

9 Aug 2026, 12:58:45 am IST Barcelona Vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 10' |FCB 0-0 NFO| Barcelona have issued an early warning shot down the right flank, courtesy of a slick link-up between Karim Adeyemi and Fermín López that unlocked space in the final third. Fermín drove a dangerous low cross toward the back post looking for Raphinha, but the Nottingham Forest defense stood tall to clear the danger. Amidst a vibrant atmosphere inside the Bluenergy Stadium—buzzing with supporters from all three clubs—the intensity is ferocious, with every single 50-50 ball heavily contested. Barcelona are patient in their build-up, using possession to probe for openings, while Nottingham Forest are holding a disciplined defensive shape to frustrate the Catalan giants.

9 Aug 2026, 01:04:48 am IST Barcelona Vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 15' |FCB 0-0 NFO| Nottingham Forest carved out a golden opportunity inside the danger zone after a teasing cross fell kindly to Neco Williams, but his instinctive first-time right-footed strike drifted narrowly wide of the left post. Barcelona have temporarily lost their foothold in the opposition half, though they are still maintaining composure in possession and stringing neat passes together as they look to weather the pressure.

9 Aug 2026, 01:14:39 am IST Barcelona Vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 20' |FCB 0-0 NFO| Barcelona and Nottingham Forest are locked in a tense tactical battle that is still waiting to catch fire. It is the English side carving out the match's most threatening openings in front of goal, but they are lacking the clinical finish required to turn their dominance into a breakthrough.

9 Aug 2026, 01:17:25 am IST Barcelona Vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 25' |FCB 0-0 NFO| Barcelona are dominating possession and trying to dictate the tempo, yet they are finding it difficult to translate that control into genuine penetration. Forest, by contrast, continue to look the sharper and more dangerous side when venturing into the final third, though they are still missing that decisive final touch to break the deadlock.

9 Aug 2026, 01:18:04 am IST Barcelona Vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 30' |FCB 0-0 NFO| Nottingham Forest came agonizingly close to breaking the deadlock after a brilliant high press forced a turnover, with Igor Jesus sliding a precise pass into the path of Morgan Gibbs-White. The midfielder unleashed a ferocious first-time left-footed strike, only to see his thunderous effort cannon back off the post! While Barcelona continues to hog possession, it is Forest creating the real danger and holding the upper hand on the pitch.

9 Aug 2026, 01:28:58 am IST Barcelona Vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 35' |FCB 0-0 NFO| The temperature in Udine is rising as both sides throw caution to the wind in search of a breakthrough. Barcelona are probing patiently for openings through intricate passing, while Nottingham Forest are hitting back with lightning-fast counter-attacks that keep both penalty boxes on high alert.

9 Aug 2026, 01:31:24 am IST Barcelona Vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 40' |FCB 0-0 NFO| The atmosphere at the Bluenergy Stadium is electric as the intensity builds down the stretch. Barcelona are beginning to sharpen their attacking sequences, but Nottingham Forest continue to pose a constant threat on the counter, leaving the match finely poised with neither side able to break the deadlock.

9 Aug 2026, 01:34:00 am IST Barcelona Vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 45' |FCB 0-0 NFO| PENALTY TO BARCELONA! Drama at the death in the final third as Fermín López twists and turns to keep a promising attack alive. Desperate to cut out the danger, Nottingham Forest defender Nikola Milenković needlessly leaves his arm raised, and the ball strikes his forearm. The referee instantly points to the spot without a moment's hesitation!

9 Aug 2026, 01:44:30 am IST Barcelona Vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 45' |FCB 1-0 NFO| GOAL FOR BARCELONA! Raphinha steps up to take the penalty with nerves of steel. Taking only a short run-up, the Brazilian unleashes a powerful, determined strike toward the bottom corner, beating the keeper and finding the back of the net to snatch a crucial victory!