Bhubaneswar Cab Drivers’ Protest Turns Violent, Over 30 Detained

Bhubaneswar’s app-based cab and bike riders’ protest turned violent after alleged stone-pelting at police.
Police said several Ama buses were vandalised and more than 30 protesters were detained.
Drivers and riders are protesting over fare hikes, application fees, social security and other demands.
The ongoing protest by app-based cab drivers and bike riders in Bhubaneswar turned violent on Wednesday after protesters allegedly pelted stones at police personnel and vandalised government-run Ama buses at PMG Square, police said.
The drivers and riders, registered with various online ride-hailing platforms, have been observing a cease-work protest since August 17 over a seven-point charter of demands, including a fare hike, reduction in application fees, social security and other benefits. According to PTI, hundreds of taxis and bikes took out a rally from Raj Mahal Square and parked their vehicles along Mahatma Gandhi Marg, disrupting traffic movement in the Master Canteen and railway station areas.
When police personnel tried to persuade the protesters to clear the road, the agitators allegedly turned violent and hurled stones at the force deployed at the spot, a police officer said. Several Ama city buses were also vandalised during the protest, PTI reported.
Some police personnel sustained injuries in the face-off, while several protesters were detained and vehicles seized, the officer said.
Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena said police had permitted the protesters to stage a demonstration at Mahatma Gandhi Marg for one day on August 17, but they continued the agitation for another two days.
"They blocked the major city road, causing inconvenience to the public," Meena said.
"It is a completely illegal protest. We have detained more than 30 people. The vehicles parked on the road will also be seized, and legal action will be taken against them," he said.
"They staged a protest against private companies. The government has no role to play," he said.
The situation has returned to normal and vehicular movement has resumed, he added.
With a large number of cabs, bikes and auto-rickshaws remaining off the roads, passengers and daily commuters dependent on these services were badly affected, PTI reported.