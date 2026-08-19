Bhubaneswar Cab Drivers’ Protest Turns Violent, Over 30 Detained

The drivers and riders, registered with various online ride-hailing platforms, have been observing a cease-work protest since August 17 over a seven-point charter of demands, including a fare hike, reduction in application fees, social security and other benefits. According to PTI, hundreds of taxis and bikes took out a rally from Raj Mahal Square and parked their vehicles along Mahatma Gandhi Marg, disrupting traffic movement in the Master Canteen and railway station areas.