No More Pre-Ride Tips? Govt Orders Ride-Hailing Apps To Remove Prompts

Transport minister Pratap Sarnaik said passenger transport drivers need to know Marathi to communicate effectively with commuters. “Driving licences can be suspended for up to three months for lack of Marathi knowledge; repeated violations can lead to permanent cancellation,” Sarnaik said. He added that the amendments would remove ambiguity in the rules and make the need for working knowledge of Marathi clearer. The department had earlier set August 15 as the deadline after announcing the policy in April.