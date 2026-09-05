‘Pride Of Bengal Cricket’: CAB To Felicitate Mohammed Shami For Special Milestone

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PTI
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The veteran pacer will receive a customised No. 100 jersey, a silver salver and a cricket ball signed by CAB president Sourav Ganguly.

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Bengal pacer Mohammed Shami
Bengal pacer Mohammed Shami holds up the ball in celebration after claiming a five-wicket haul on the fourth day of the Ranji Trophy match against Gujarat, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Summary of this article

  • Mohammed Shami is set to reach the milestone of 100 first-class appearances and will be felicitated by the Cricket Association of Bengal.

  • The Bengal pacer has taken 382 first-class wickets, including a career-best 8/90 in an innings.

  • The veteran pacer remains outside India's national team but continues playing domestic cricket while working towards full fitness and a possible international comeback.

India's pace-bowling stalwart Mohammed Shami will be felicitated by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) here on Saturday for reaching the milestone of 100 first-class appearances, a day ahead of the Duleep Trophy final between East Zone and South Zone at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The East Zone stalwart played a pivotal role in his team’s march to the final, taking five wickets across two innings as reigning champions Central Zone were knocked out of the competition.

Shami, who is currently on 99 first-class appearances, has taken 382 wickets in his career, including a career-best 8 for 90 in an innings during his long and distinguished domestic career.

Shami's First Class Stats

First Class Matches99
Wickets382
Best Figures (Match)11/151
Average26.3
Economy3.23
Strike Rate48.7
5w/10w15-Feb

To mark the occasion, Shami will be presented with a cricket ball autographed by CAB president Sourav Ganguly, a customised jersey bearing No. 100 on the back, and a silver salver. Shami will be honoured by CAB treasurer Sanjoy Das.

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Mohammed Shami took five wickets across two innings and completed 900 wickets in professional cricket. - PTI
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates with Ishan Kishan after taking a wicket in the Duleep trophy match - X/BCCIdomestic
Vaibhav Sooryvanshi walking back after getting dismissed during a Duleep Trophy 2026 clash - X/BCCI

"Shami is pride of Bengal cricket and an absolute legend. This is a small gesture on behalf of state association on completion of an important milestone," Das told PTI.

Shami is currently out of the Indian national team and has not played an international match since the Champions Trophy final in March 2025. He was also left out of the immediate squad plans, including the upcoming series against New Zealand.

The veteran pacer, however, has continued to remain active in domestic and first-class cricket as he works his way back towards full fitness and a possible return to the national side.

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