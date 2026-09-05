‘Pride Of Bengal Cricket’: CAB To Felicitate Mohammed Shami For Special Milestone

Mohammed Shami is set to reach the milestone of 100 first-class appearances and will be felicitated by the Cricket Association of Bengal.
The Bengal pacer has taken 382 first-class wickets, including a career-best 8/90 in an innings.
The veteran pacer remains outside India's national team but continues playing domestic cricket while working towards full fitness and a possible international comeback.
India's pace-bowling stalwart Mohammed Shami will be felicitated by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) here on Saturday for reaching the milestone of 100 first-class appearances, a day ahead of the Duleep Trophy final between East Zone and South Zone at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
The East Zone stalwart played a pivotal role in his team’s march to the final, taking five wickets across two innings as reigning champions Central Zone were knocked out of the competition.
Shami, who is currently on 99 first-class appearances, has taken 382 wickets in his career, including a career-best 8 for 90 in an innings during his long and distinguished domestic career.
Shami's First Class Stats
|First Class Matches
|99
|Wickets
|382
|Best Figures (Match)
|11/151
|Average
|26.3
|Economy
|3.23
|Strike Rate
|48.7
|5w/10w
|15-Feb
To mark the occasion, Shami will be presented with a cricket ball autographed by CAB president Sourav Ganguly, a customised jersey bearing No. 100 on the back, and a silver salver. Shami will be honoured by CAB treasurer Sanjoy Das.
"Shami is pride of Bengal cricket and an absolute legend. This is a small gesture on behalf of state association on completion of an important milestone," Das told PTI.
Shami is currently out of the Indian national team and has not played an international match since the Champions Trophy final in March 2025. He was also left out of the immediate squad plans, including the upcoming series against New Zealand.
The veteran pacer, however, has continued to remain active in domestic and first-class cricket as he works his way back towards full fitness and a possible return to the national side.