Ladakh Apex Body Warns of Bigger Agitation Ahead of Talks With MHA on Sep 9

The outfit has been demanding legislation for Ladakh at the Union Territory level, safeguards under Article 371, withdrawal of cases filed after the September 24 violence last year, compensation for victims, and publication of the inquiry commission report. LAB and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) are jointly spearheading the agitation with the demands since the granting of UT status to Ladakh in August 2019 and have held several rounds of talks with the Centre since 2021.