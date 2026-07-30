‘Beautiful Experience’: Sonam Wangchuk Praises Indian Railways On Journey To Ladakh

Sonam Wangchuk praised Vande Bharat and Indian Railways during his Ladakh journey.
He described seeing the Chenab Bridge as a “very beautiful experience”.
Wangchuk urged the government to honour its no-FIR assurance to protesting students.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk praised Indian Railways and the Vande Bharat service after travelling from Delhi towards Jammu and Kashmir on his way back to Ladakh, describing the journey as a “very beautiful experience”.
Wangchuk left Delhi after receiving treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, following his hunger strike which he ended on the night of July 23.
In a video shared on X on Thursday morning, Wangchuk spoke about his fondness for train travel, praised the railway infrastructure and also appealed to the Centre to honour its commitments to protesting students.
‘Very Proud Of Indian Railways’
Calling trains his preferred mode of transport, Wangchuk said he had particularly wanted to experience the journey and see the Chenab Bridge.
“I wanted to see the Chenab bridge as well and it was a very beautiful experience. I am very proud of Indian Railways,” Wangchuk said in the video.
His remarks came during his journey back to Ladakh following days of protest activity in the national capital.
Wangchuk Welcomes Exam Reform Bill
Wangchuk also welcomed the introduction of legislation aimed at strengthening safeguards against irregularities in public examinations.
“I am happy that the bill has been introduced for the improvement of exams in Parliament. I hope this improvement in introduced not just in exams but also the entire education system,” Wangchuk said in the video.
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 by voice vote. The proposed law seeks to significantly increase penalties for paper leaks and other unfair practices in public examinations.
The legislation comes in the backdrop of the NEET-UG controversy, which triggered nationwide student protests which resulted in Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation as Union education minister last week.
‘Abide By Promise’ On Action Against Students
Alongside his praise for the Railways and the examination reforms, Wangchuk urged the government to honour its assurance that students who participated in the protests would not face legal action.
“I would also like to appeal the government who had agreed with me in written and then with the Cockroach Janta Party that there will be no legal action against students who were part of the protest at Jantar Mantar to abide by it and try to build an environment of trust, especially with the young generation,” he added.
His appeal follows assurances made during negotiations with protesting groups amid the agitation over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations.