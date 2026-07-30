SC To Hear V Senthilbalaji’s Pre-Arrest Bail Plea On July 31

The document stated that "petitions and counter affidavit of the Directorate of Enforcement reveal that public servants V.Senthil Balaji, formerly Minister for Electricity, Prohibition, and Excise, S.Visakan, IAS., formerly MD of Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Ltd (TASMAC); T.Rama Durai Murugan, formerly Senior Regional Manager, TASMAC, Chennai; R.Panneer Selvam, formerly Senior Regional Manager, TASMAC, Chennai; Bhaskar, formerly Personal Assistant to V.Senthil Balaji, by abusing their official position and with dishonest intention entered into criminal conspiracy during the year 2021 onwards with distillery companies, bottle companies, its owners and private individuals".