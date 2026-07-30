SC To Hear V Senthilbalaji’s Pre-Arrest Bail Plea On July 31

Supreme Court to hear Senthilbalaji’s appeal against Madras High Court’s pre-arrest bail rejection.
Defence challenges DVAC FIR, citing reliance on earlier stayed Enforcement Directorate allegations.
DVAC alleges conspiracy involving officials and private entities in TASMAC operations since 2021.
The Supreme Court agreed to urgently hear on July 31 an appeal by V Senthilbalaji, former DMK Minister for Prohibition, Electricity and Excise. Senthilbalaji is challenging the Madras High Court order that denied him pre-arrest bail in a corruption case, as the Hindu reported.
The Madras High Court dismissed the advance bail plea earlier on Thursday, observing that the case requires custodial interrogation.
To secure the expedited hearing, senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Mukul Rohatgi and Amit Anand Tiwari made an oral request to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Thursday.
Defense Challenges FIR Basis
The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) registered the FIR on July 28. The defence lawyers argued that this FIR relies on allegations the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) submitted in an affidavit to the Supreme Court two years ago.
Rohatgi said in remarks reported by The Hindu, "The DVAC gleaned that a cognisable offence was made out owing to events that occurred between 2021 and 2025."
Tiwari said the original ED matter is sub judice before the Supreme Court and its proceedings remain stayed.
The new DVAC FIR creates an immediate legal risk. Sibal added that his client faces potential bail cancellation in the stayed ED case because of these fresh allegations.
Conspiracy In TASMAC Operations
The DVAC FIR outlines a coordinated financial operation between public servants and private entities.
The document stated that "petitions and counter affidavit of the Directorate of Enforcement reveal that public servants V.Senthil Balaji, formerly Minister for Electricity, Prohibition, and Excise, S.Visakan, IAS., formerly MD of Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Ltd (TASMAC); T.Rama Durai Murugan, formerly Senior Regional Manager, TASMAC, Chennai; R.Panneer Selvam, formerly Senior Regional Manager, TASMAC, Chennai; Bhaskar, formerly Personal Assistant to V.Senthil Balaji, by abusing their official position and with dishonest intention entered into criminal conspiracy during the year 2021 onwards with distillery companies, bottle companies, its owners and private individuals".
The agency stated that the group "laundered huge illicit money in TASMAC by various means of manipulation and favouritism in the decision-making processes of TASMAC in an organised manner by the nexus formed between the unauthorised power brokers backed by the political executives and senior-level officials of TASMAC, for deriving undue advantage and caused serious loss to the government exchequer".