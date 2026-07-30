Supreme Court Asks Centre To ‘Preserve Ammunition’ Of RAF In Pellet Gun Case Hearing

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) where the petitioners had said that these guns, albeit categorised as ‘less lethal’ or ‘non lethal’, can cause severe injuries to vital organs. These are used as alternatives to firearms- the petitioners argued, as cited by the Indian Express- but firing them at close range to a large crowd can have brutal consequences. Petitioners presented the case of 19-year-old Sahil Lochab who injured his eye in the 20 July firing as an evidence.