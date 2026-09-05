JDU Leader Loses Rs 7 Lakh Gold Chain At Nishant Kumar's Event

JDU leader Rajesh Mandal reported the loss of a gold chain valued at Rs 7 lakh during a party welcome event in Muzaffarpur.
The incident took place at Sakri Chowk under Turki police station limits when party workers gathered to receive Bihar Health Minister Nishant Kumar.
Mandal discovered the missing chain after the programme concluded and suspected it was either stolen or snapped amidst the crowd.
A JDU leader has reported losing a gold chain worth around Rs 7 lakh during Bihar Health Minister Nishant Kumar’s welcome programme in Muzaffarpur. The incident took place at Sakri Chowk under the Turki police station area as party workers and supporters gathered to receive the minister.
Rajesh Mandal, a JDU leader from Ladoura in Kurhani block, later filed a written complaint at Turki police station against unidentified persons. He sought action after discovering that the jewellery was missing. The chain is estimated to be worth around Rs 7 lakh.
The loss happened during Nishant Kumar’s Muzaffarpur visit, which also included inspections of two major health facilities in the district. Police are investigating the complaint.
Crowd And Complaint
A large number of supporters and party workers had gathered at Sakri Chowk when Nishant Kumar’s convoy arrived in the area during his Muzaffarpur visit. Many of them moved forward with garlands and bouquets to greet the minister. Mandal was among those who stepped towards him to present a garland.
Mandal did not realise at once that the chain was gone. He noticed it only after the programme ended and people started leaving, when he touched his neck and found the jewellery missing. He then alerted party leaders and police personnel at the spot before going to Turki police station.
In his written complaint, Mandal said the chain might have been pulled off during the crowding. He also said it may have snapped and fallen to the ground during the pushing and shoving. At the same time, he said he was not certain about how the chain disappeared. The complaint names no accused and was filed against unidentified persons.
Minister’s Visit
Nishant Kumar was in Muzaffarpur to inspect Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) and Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital. He reviewed arrangements at both facilities in the presence of several health department officials.
The minister also inaugurated a new 12-bed intensive care unit at the cancer hospital. During the visit, he stressed the need to strengthen healthcare facilities in the state.
He said work would be undertaken to improve the health sector in Bihar. He also said the government was continuously working to ensure better treatment and facilities for patients.