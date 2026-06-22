Largest Yoga Event In Israel Draws Hundreds At Tel Aviv Port Overlooking Mediterranean

Israel witnessed its largest yoga event with over 500 people from across the country descending at the picturesque Tel Aviv-Yafo port, overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, performing 108 Sun salutations to mark the 12th International Day of Yoga (IDY) Sunday evening.
Israel, which boasts the highest number of yoga practitioners and teachers per capita of population, has been gripped by yoga fever as enthusiasts participated in special sessions across the country during the past several weeks in the buildup to the grand finale of IDY.
The Indian mission organised a nationwide series of yoga events in close cooperation with municipalities and local partners over the past few weeks.
Public yoga sessions took place in several cities, including Dimona, Petah Tikva, Tel Aviv, Herzliya, Jerusalem, Ashdod, Beersheba and Caesarea as well as in various schools and universities across the country.
The Embassy of India in Israel, in collaboration with the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality, Tel Aviv Port, and Ellayoga, organised the 12th IDY event uniting yoga enthusiasts, senior teachers, public officials, and members of the Indian community creating a lively intercultural experience.
“The country-wide celebration of International Day of Yoga in Israel is a testament to the integral role of yoga in the lives of Israelis,” India's Ambassador to IsraelJ P Singh toldthe gathering.
"Yoga continues to serve as an important cultural bridge, connecting people, communities, and nations through the shared values of harmony, health, and well-being", Singh added.
This year’s event was held under the global theme of the “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”.
The theme focused on the role of yoga in enabling graceful ageing, as well as its ability to support an active and healthy lifestyle.
The yoga session was led by Anat Shpigler, a senior teacher at Ellayoga.
The programme also featured a vibrant classical Indian dance performance, illustrating the deep connection between tradition, movement, and personal well-being.
Separately, yoga practitioners in Israel have spent the past several days arranging events in parks, beaches, promenades, and other picturesque spots across the country.