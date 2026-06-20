Venkaiah Naidu, Kishan Reddy, Guv Attend Yoga Event in Hyderabad

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Saturday attended a 24-hour countdown event for the International Day of Yoga at Parade Grounds here.
The Governor called upon citizens to make yoga an integral part of their daily lives and highlighted India's pride in sharing this ancient wisdom with the world.
Kishan Reddy, in a post on 'X' said: "Joined the 'Yoga Mahotsav' to mark the 24-Hour Countdown to International Day of Yoga 2026".
The enthusiastic participation of people from all walks of life reflected the growing awareness of yoga as a powerful tool for holistic well-being, he said.
"In my address, I highlighted the relentless efforts of Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi, which led to June 21 being declared as International Yoga Day by the UN General Assembly. It was heartening to hear distinguished guests, yoga gurus, and thought leaders share how yoga has positively transformed their lives and contributed to their physical, mental, and spiritual wellness", Reddy said.
The programme was also attended by former governor Bandaru Dattatreya, MPs K Laxman, Eatala Rajender, Raghunandan Rao M and Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, Telangana BJP chief N Ramchander Rao, yoga practitioners and others where Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) was practised, Reddy added.