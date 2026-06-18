Twelve Arrested After Ruckus at Event in UP's Ballia

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In connection with a ruckus at a programme attended by Bhojpuri singer-actor and Bihar MLC Pawan Singh and BJP MP from Gorakhpur Ravi Kishan, twelve people have been arrested

Pawan Singh
Twelve Arrested After Ruckus at Event in UP's Ballia Photo: X

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with a ruckus at a programme attended by Bhojpuri singer-actor and Bihar MLC Pawan Singh and BJP MP from Gorakhpur Ravi Kishan, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the programme was organised at Garwar Mod in Nagara town on the occasion of the birthday of the son of a Gorakhpur-based businessman on Tuesday night. Besides Singh and Kishan, it was attended by Uttar Pradesh Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Transport Dayashankar Singh.

Nagara Station House Officer Sanjay Mishra said 12 people have been arrested in the case for breach of peace, among other charges, and further legal action is being taken.

In a post on X, police said some people got into an argument over seating arrangements during the programme, leaving one person injured.

Police intervened and ensured that the programme concluded peacefully.

A police officer said a large crowd had gathered for the birthday celebration, but the food arrangements made by the organisers were inadequate, following which a commotion broke out.

Videos of the event circulating on social media showed a large number of people creating a ruckus and breaking chairs at the venue, leading to a stampede-like situation. Police used mild force to control the unruly crowd and ensure that the programme concluded peacefully, the officer said.

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An injured, Sachin Kumar of Indaso village, told reporters after the incident that he was hurt after being beaten by police and alleged that policemen chased people and used batons. 

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