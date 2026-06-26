IND Vs IRE, 1st T20I: Who's Matthew Hollard, The Debutant Who Took A Three-For Against Men In Blue?

Debutant Matthew Hollard picked up a three-wicket haul against Indian in Belfast
Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer were his top two wickets
The 27-year-old ended with an impressive figures of 28/3 in his first match
An injury-ridden Ireland presented T20 International caps to two fast bowlers against India in the first match of the two-match series at the Stormont Cricket Ground in Belfast on Friday, June 26.
While the Indian-born Jay Moondra made a dream debut by castling opener Sanju Samson on the very first international delivery, another debutant Matthew Hollard wasn't far behind as he dismissed the dangerous Ishan Kishan for just 1 on his second ball of the match.
Hollard bowled the 2nd ball onto the pads of Ishan Kishan, who went in for a hoick to smash it over the deep square boundary, but could only find an edge, and the wicketkeeper took a fine backward running catch to complete the proceedings.
The 27-year-old then doubled it up by getting the prized wicket of skipper Shreyas Iyer with a somewhat similar tactic. Hollard bowled another one into the pads with a fielder at the deep square boundary. Iyer took the bait and flicked it straight into the hands of the fielder.
Matthew Hollard, who was born on April 14, 1999, is a right-arm medium fast bowler and has represented Limpopo, Leinster Lightning, and Strikers in his career so far. He has an impressive domestic T20 record, picking 17 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 22.29 and an economy of 10.24. Apart from that, he has also featured in 5 First-Class and 4 List A matches.