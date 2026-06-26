IND Vs IRE, 1st T20I: Who's Matthew Hollard, The Debutant Who Took A Three-For Against Men In Blue?

Matthew Hollard, who was born on April 14, 1999, is a right-arm medium fast bowler and has represented Limpopo, Leinster Lightning, and Strikers in his career so far. He has an impressive domestic T20 record, picking 17 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 22.29 and an economy of 10.24. Apart from that, he has also featured in 5 First-Class and 4 List A matches.