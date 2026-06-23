Lorcan Tucker To Captain Ireland Ahead Of T20Is Against India

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Lorcan Tucker has been named as the captain of Ireland ahead of their T20I series against India from June 26 to June 28 2026 at Belfast, Ireland

Australia Ireland T20 WCup Cricket Lorcan Tucker
Ireland's Lorcan Tucker bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Ireland in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Summary of this article

  • Lorcan Tucker to captain the Irish side ahead of their T20I series against India.

  • Matthew Hollard and Jai Moondra have received maiden call-ups for the series.

  • The two match series will be played from June 26 to June 28 2026 at Belfast, Ireland.

Lorcan Tucker was on Monday named the Ireland captain ahead of the two T20Is against India to be played on June 26 and 28.

Ireland also gave maiden call ups to pacers Matthew Hollard and Jai Moondra for the two matches to be played at Belfast, as Ireland are without five preferred fast bowling options.

“Matthew Hollard and Jai Moondra have received their first call-ups to the senior Ireland Men’s squad. Reuben Wilson is uncapped in T20I cricket – he made his Test debut last month against New Zealand,” Cricket Ireland said.

Apart from the five injured fast bowlers, Ireland will also be without their former skipper Paul Stirling, who stepped down as captain after this year's T20 World Cup.

The list of injured players includes Mark Adair (rectus muscle tear), Stirling (torn calf muscle), Curtis Campher (hand fracture), Barry McCarthy (complete ACL tear), and Jordan Neill (shoulder and foot injury).

"My approach to the captaincy is to lead from within and by example. I’d like to think I have good relationships with all the staff and players and can act with honesty and empathy," Tucker said on his appointment.

On the series against India, Tucker said, “India are an absolute powerhouse when it comes to T20 cricket. We are fortunate to be able to measure ourselves against them right at the start of our new cycle and there will be no tougher challenge for our group than what they will offer."

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“Coming out of the IPL, there will undoubtedly be players who want to make an impact on the international scene. I hope that we can spoil a few of those parties they might have planned and show that we also are here to make an impact,” he added.

Squad:

Lorcan Tucker (c&wk), Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny (wk), Matthew Humphreys, Gavin Hoey, Matthew Hollard, Liam McCarthy, Jai Moondra, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Reuben Wilson.

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