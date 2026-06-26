Who Is Jay Moondra? Debutant In IND vs IRE 1st T20I As India-Born Left-Arm Seamer Eyes Maiden Cap Against Men In Blue

The India tour of Ireland is already underway in Belfast, with the first T20I in progress, and the spotlight remains on two contrasting storylines from the series opener. While 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was not included in India’s playing XI despite strong pre-match buzz around a potential debut, Ireland have handed a historic opportunity to India-born pacer Jai Moondra, who is making his international debut against the Men in Blue.