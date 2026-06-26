Who Is Jay Moondra? Debutant In IND vs IRE 1st T20I As India-Born Left-Arm Seamer Eyes Maiden Cap Against Men In Blue

Shubham Banthia
Shubham Banthia
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While Vaibhav Sooryavanshi misses out on a surprise debut, Ireland are set to unveil India-born left-arm pacer Jai Moondra in their T20I XI against the Men in Blue.

IRE vs IND, 1st T20I, Belfast, Ireland
Indian-born left-arm pacer Jai Moondra has been named in Ireland's squad for the upcoming T20 series against India in Belfast. Photo: Cricket Ireland
Summary of this article

  • Jai Moondra, born in Tonk, Rajasthan, is making his T20I debut for Ireland against India in Belfast.

  • He moved to Ireland in 2021 for higher studies and continued pursuing cricket alongside his academics.

  • His performances in Irish club cricket, especially with Leinster, earned him a place in the national T20 squad.

The India tour of Ireland is already underway in Belfast, with the first T20I in progress, and the spotlight remains on two contrasting storylines from the series opener. While 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was not included in India’s playing XI despite strong pre-match buzz around a potential debut, Ireland have handed a historic opportunity to India-born pacer Jai Moondra, who is making his international debut against the Men in Blue.

The two-match series has quickly gained attention not just for the on-field battle, but also for Moondra’s emotional homecoming of sorts against his country of birth. The left-arm fast bowler, named in Ireland’s T20 squad, earns his maiden cap in the very fixture that kicks off the contest in Belfast.

Who is Jay Moondra?

Jai Moondra is an India-born left-arm fast-bowling all-rounder who has earned his maiden international call-up for Ireland and is making his T20I debut against India in Belfast.

Born in Tonk, near Jaipur in Rajasthan, Moondra began his cricket journey in India, initially developing as a versatile cricketer who experimented with batting, spin, and medium pace before eventually settling into fast bowling during his college years.

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India won the toss and elected to bowl first in the 1st T20I at the Stormont Cricket Ground, Belfast on June 26. - X/BCCI
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi debut anticipation is leading to fans vying for tickets for the 1st T20I between India and Ireland in Belfast on June 26. - X/BCCI
India will be up against Ireland in the first T20I in Belfast on Friday, June 26. - | Photo: X/BCCI
Ireland's Lorcan Tucker bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Ireland in Colombo, Sri Lanka. - Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

After completing his studies, he briefly stepped away from cricket but later revived his ambitions, choosing to pursue the sport seriously over a corporate career.

In 2021, he moved to Ireland for higher studies in electronics and communication, where he continued playing club cricket for Leinster. His performances in Irish domestic and club cricket, including involvement in Leinster’s Irish Senior Cup success in 2023, eventually earned him a spot in Ireland’s T20 setup culminating in a debut against India.

Fans can also follow the LIVE Score of IRE vs IND match over here.

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