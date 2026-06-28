IND Vs IRE Live Score, 2nd T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play In India's Redemption Match Against Ireland?

India vs Ireland Live Score, 2nd T20I: Catch live play-by-play updates from the second T20I of India's tour of Ireland 2026 as IND vs IRE face off on Sunday, June 28, at Stormont Cricket Ground in Belfast

India decided to not play hand Vaibhav Sooryavanshi his maiden T20I cap against Ireland in 1st T20I as they went in Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson as their opening pair.

India decided to not play hand Vaibhav Sooryavanshi his maiden T20I cap against Ireland in 1st T20I as they went in Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson as their opening pair. | Photo: SLC via PTI

Welcome to our live coverage of India's tour of Ireland 2026! India fight for pride, parity, and more importantly, answers in the second and final T20I against Ireland at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast, today, with all eyes locked on whether captain Shreyas Iyer will finally hand a senior international debut to 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Following a historic and shocking defeat in the series opener, the Men in Blue have zero room for error. India's reputation as the ultimate T20I powerhouse is on the line, and dropping today's match means conceding a first-ever series defeat since January 2024. Iyer, looking to shake off a tough start to his captaincy tenure, must rally a star-studded but deflated squad to level the series before the world champions head to England. Follow IND vs IRE live cricket score and updates here:

LIVE UPDATES

28 Jun 2026, 05:43:05 pm IST IND Vs IRE Live Score, 2nd T20I: Toss Update And Playing XIs India have won the toss and have opted to field. Ireland (Playing XI): Tim Tector, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w/c), Benjamin Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Liam McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Jai Moondra, Matthew Hollard India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav

28 Jun 2026, 05:14:16 pm IST IND Vs IRE Live Score, 2nd T20I: Streaming Info The second T20I between Ireland and India will be televised live in India on Sony Sports Network TV channels and streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.