India Vs Ireland Toss Update, 1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer Opts To Field First, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Misses Out On Debut

O
Outlook Sports Desk
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Shreyas Iyer-led India have won the toss against Ireland and decided to field first at the Stormont Cricket Ground, Belfast. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi misses out on debut as India goes with the same top three as the World Cup final

India Vs Ireland Toss Update, 1st T20I
India won the toss and elected to bowl first in the 1st T20I at the Stormont Cricket Ground, Belfast on June 26. Photo: X/BCCI
Summary of this article

  • India won the toss and elected to bowl first

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi misses out on making his international debut

  • Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson will open the innings for India

India kick off their white-ball tour of Ireland and England with the 1st T20I at the Stormont Cricket Ground, Belfast, on Friday, June 26. The Shreyas-Iyer led team has decided to bowl first in the first match of the series, citing unfamiliar conditions.

This is the Indian team's first T20 assignment since their World Cup triumph more than three months ago. While the team has retained its core, the major shift has been the captaincy duties shifting from Suryakumar Yadav to Shreyas Iyer with the former losing his place in the team.

India is a much stronger T20 outfit as compared to Ireland and enjoy a hundred percent winning record against the Irish at their home. However, the biggest headache for the Men In Blue for this match was not the opposition but whether or no to induct the 15-year-old sensation into the playing XI, unsettling their already successful top-order.

India have decided to go with the top-three of Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan, who have done consistently well for the team over the past few months.

"We're going to take one match at a time. Always keep saying that you don't have to complicate things. Unfortunately, no (Vaibhav playing?). He'll get his opportunity when the time comes. For now we're going with three genuine seamers, 1 allrounder," said Shreyas Iyer on toss when asked about the selection of young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Related Content
India decided to not play hand Vaibhav Sooryavanshi his maiden T20I cap against Ireland in 1st T20I as they went in Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson as their opening pair. - | Photo: SLC via PTI
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi debut anticipation is leading to fans vying for tickets for the 1st T20I between India and Ireland in Belfast on June 26. - X/BCCI
India will be up against Ireland in the first T20I in Belfast on Friday, June 26. - | Photo: X/BCCI
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will play for India A in his next assignment in the tri-nation series starting from June 9 in Dambulla. - X/BCCI

Check out the live score of IND vs IRE, 1st T20I here.

India Vs Ireland, 1st T20I: Toss Update

India won the toss and elected to bowl first against Ireland in Belfast

India Vs Ireland, 1st T20I: Playing XIs

Ireland (Playing XI): Tim Tector, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w/c), Benjamin Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Liam McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Jai Moondra, Matthew Hollard

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

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