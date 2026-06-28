IND Vs IRE, 2nd T20I Preview: Can A 15-Year-Old Phenom Save India's Pride?

India face Ireland in the second T20I on Sunday, June 28, in Belfast, needing a win to stay alive in the series
The match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network and streamed live on SonyLIV
All eyes are on 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who could make his T20I debut after India's top-order struggles
India's tour of Ireland 2026, 2nd T20I match preview: India face a definitive test of character and resolve this afternoon (Sunday, June 28) in Belfast, stepping onto the Civil Service Cricket Club ground with their pride on the line and a desperate need to rescue the series.
Following Friday's historic and humbling defeat -- India's first-ever loss to Ireland in any format of the game -- the reigning world champions have left themselves absolutely no room for error. Newly appointed skipper Shreyas Iyer, who became just the fourth Indian captain to lose his maiden T20I in charge, now shoulders the heavy burden of rallying a deflated squad.
Dropping today's encounter would mean conceding an unprecedented bilateral series defeat to the Men in Green, an outcome that would severely dent India's T20I reputation right before they cross the Irish Sea for a gruelling five-match assignment in England.
IND Vs IRE, 2nd T20I: The Sooryavanshi Question
The overarching narrative dominating the Indian camp centres around selection or non-selection and the massive external pressure to unleash 15-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
The decision to bench the explosive, record-breaking teenager in the opening fixture triggered immense debate among fans and pundits alike, especially after the established top order collapsed under pressure.
While the team management initially preferred backing the experience of Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Ishan Kishan, the lack of intent in the first match has forced a rethink.
Now, integrating Sooryavanshi into the playing eleven remains a delicate dilemma, as it requires breaking up a world-class top three, but at the same time, throwing the fearless young phenom into the mix could provide the exact tactical curveball needed to throw the depleted yet inspired Irish bowling unit off their rhythm.
IND Vs IRE, 2nd T20I: Krishna or Prince?
Beyond the teenage sensation angle, India's primary objective is correcting the tactical imbalances that plagued their bowling performance in the series opener.
So, expect head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Iyer to make a call, ruthless even, in the seam department. In fact, Prince Yadav is heavily tipped to replace Prasidh Krishna, who leaked a costly 57 runs in his four-over spell on Friday.
The visitors must also find a way to counter Ireland's breakout debutant, Jai Moondra, who exploited the bowling-friendly conditions to perfection.
With overcast Belfast skies and light rain projected to spice up the surface once again, India's star-studded batting lineup must ditch any complacency, respect the early movement, and scrap hard to post or chase a competitive total. In the opener, they were dismissed for 148 all out in 18.5 overs while chasing Ireland's 182/9.
India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I Likely Playing XIs
India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna/Prince Yadav.
Ireland: Tim Tector, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (c & wk), Benjamin Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Liam McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Jai Moodra, Matthew Hollard.
IND Vs IRE, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming
When to watch the India vs Ireland 2nd T20I match?
The second T20I between Ireland and India will be played on Sunday, June 28, with the match scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM IST.
Where to watch the India vs Ireland 2nd T20I match?
The second T20I between Ireland and India will be televised live in India on Sony Sports Network TV channels and streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.
IND Vs IRE, 2nd T20I: Squads
India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Suryansh Shedge, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prince Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi
Ireland Squad: Tim Tector, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w/c), Benjamin Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Liam McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Jai Moondra, Matthew Hollard, Stephen Doheny, Reuben Wilson, Gavin Hoey