Traffic Restrictions in Parts of Central Kolkata for Yoga Day Programme

Union Minister for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav said this year's main event of the International Day of Yoga will be held in Kolkata under the leadership of PM Modi.
According to a notification issued by the city police, Red Road will remain closed to all vehicular traffic till June 21 to facilitate preparatory work for the event. Traffic restrictions and diversions will be imposed as required during this period, with extensive curbs planned on the day of the programme.
On June 21, movement of all goods vehicles will be restricted from 2 am on several major roads, including stretches of AJC Bose Road, CR Avenue, JL Nehru Road, Strand Road and St George's Gate Road, until the conclusion of the event.
Guru Nanak Sarani (Mayo Road) will remain closed to all vehicles, except those carrying special stickers issued for the programme, from 2 am onwards, the notification said.
Several other roads in and around the Maidan area, including Hospital Road, Lovers Lane, Casuarina Avenue, Dufferin Road, Outram Road, Queensway, Kingsway and portions of Khidderpore Road, will also remain closed during the event, it said.
"We expect a large gathering for the International Day of Yoga programme. Comprehensive traffic arrangements, including diversions and restrictions, have been planned to ensure smooth movement and public safety," a senior traffic officer said.
"Motorists are requested to follow advisories, use alternate routes and cooperate with traffic personnel on duty," he said.