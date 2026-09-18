Asian Games 2026: India’s Men’s Soft Tennis Team Bow Out After 0-2 Quarterfinal Loss To Indonesia

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
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India’s men’s soft tennis team exited the Asian Games on Friday after a 0-2 quarterfinal defeat to Indonesia in the men’s team event. The side, featuring Jay Meena, Aryan Thakur, Yogesh Choudhary, Aniket Patil and Om Yadav,

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India’s men’s soft tennis campaign ended in the Asian Games quarterfinals with a 0-2 loss to Indonesia. Photo: Media_SAI/X
Summary of this article

  • India’s men’s soft tennis campaign ended in the Asian Games quarterfinals with a 0-2 loss to Indonesia

  • Jay Meena and Yogesh Choudhary lost the opening men’s doubles, giving Indonesia a 1-0 lead

  • Aryan Thakur then went down to Bagus Pradewa in the men’s singles as Indonesia sealed the tie

India’s men’s team soft tennis campaign at the Asian Games ended in the quarterfinals on Friday with a 0-2 defeat to Indonesia. The loss closed India’s run after it reached the last eight from Group C, India Today reported on 18 Sept 2026 in a report by Saurabh Kumar.

India had beaten Mongolia and Laos in the group stage before losing to Chinese Taipei in their Group C matches. Their squad comprised Jay Meena, Aryan Thakur, Yogesh Choudhary, Aniket Patil and Om Yadav.

Quarterfinal Matchup

Indonesia fielded Fernando Sanger, Tio Hutauruk, Muhammad Falevi, Rizky Laluyan and Bagus Pradewa. Jay Meena and Yogesh Choudhary opened for India in the men’s doubles against Hutauruk and Sanger.

The Indian pair won just two games. Indonesia took a 1-0 lead in the tie after the doubles.

The pressure then shifted to singles. Aryan Thakur lost to Bagus Pradewa in the men’s singles as Indonesia sealed the quarterfinal 2-0. The third match was later cancelled for unspecified reasons.

Also Read: Asian Games Opening Ceremony: Live Streaming, Flag Bearers, Performers, Schedule - All You Need To Know

Soft Tennis Basics

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Soft tennis comes from Japan, the host country of the Asian Games. Players use racquets to hit a soft and lightweight rubber ball over the net to win points.

The court is the same size as a tennis court. In team competitions, the first player or pair to win four points takes the game in a best-of-three rubber.

Matches move quickly. The first player or pair to win five games clinches the match. The softer ball also allows players to vary spin and speed more than in regular tennis.

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