Why Were Brighton Wearing A Different Home Jersey Against Arsenal In the Premier League 2026-27 Clash?

Brighton & Hove Albion wore an all-blue jersey for Saturday’s home game against Arsenal
The special strip marked 125 years since the club’s foundation, according to the report
The sponsor name was also written in blue and was barely visible
Brighton & Hove Albion wore an unusual all-blue jersey for Saturday’s home game against Arsenal, a sharp break from the blue and white stripes fans usually expect. The change stood out even more because sponsor American Express was also written in blue and was barely visible.
Why Brighton Wore A Different Home Jersey?
Fabian Hürzeler’s team were in fact wearing a special jersey, which some argued would not look out of place on the golf course, to mark 125 years since the club’s foundation. But the timing is slightly off — Brighton actually started up on June 24, 1901.
The look catches the eye because Brighton’s home kit is normally built around blue and white stripes, even if the design and stripe width change from season to season. This year too, blue is the main colour, with white pinstripes rather than a plain blue shirt.
Club History
Brighton have come a long way.
The Seagulls have established themselves as a Premier League club in recent years after first earning promotion in 2017. Brighton were historically a lower division side and are now going through the most successful period in their history.
Their usual identity is clear on the pitch as well. As fandom.com reports, Brighton are generally used to a blue and white striped home jersey, with varying designs and stripe widths across seasons, which is why the all-blue shirt against Arsenal looks so unusual.
According to fandom.com, this is only Brighton’s second spell in England’s top flight. The first came between 1979-80 and 1982-83. In the summer of 1997, Brighton only avoided dropping out of the English league system on goal difference. Twenty years later, they were celebrating promotion to the Premier League.
Top-Flight Milestone
The current run has weight.
At the end of this season, Brighton will have spent 10 years in England’s top division. Over that period, they have cemented their status as one of the country’s best-run clubs.