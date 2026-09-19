Premier League 2026-27 Live Streaming, Matchday 5: Preview, When And Where To Watch September 19 Matches

Spurs and Villa clash at home looking for their first goals and wins of the season
In-form Arsenal visit high-scoring Brighton, while Everton host resilient Ipswich and Newcastle face surprise package Hull
Promoted Coventry seek their first top-flight points in 25 years away against Nottingham Forest
Five Premier League matches line up later today on September 19, with several sides already under pressure after the opening rounds of the season. The slate features Tottenham Hotspur against Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion against Arsenal, Everton against Ipswich Town, Newcastle United against Hull City and Nottingham Forest against Coventry City.
The common thread is early-season strain. Some teams are still chasing first points, some are still waiting for a first goal and some need a first proper platform to steady their campaigns before the table starts to take shape.
Saturday’s programme begins in north London and runs through to a late game at the City Ground. It also brings together contrasting starts—champions with momentum, surprise packages with clean sheets and promoted sides trying to prove they belong.
Spurs And Villa
Tottenham and Villa need a lift.
Their match kicks off at 5:00 PM at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with both teams having taken just one point from their first three matches. Both are also yet to score, which adds to the tension around a meeting between two of the season’s early strugglers.
Spurs at least have home support behind them. That could matter in a low-confidence contest in which both sides are searching for a first real base to build on.
Arsenal Visit Brighton
Arsenal face a different test.
The champions travel to the American Express Stadium for a 7:30 PM kick-off after opening wins over Coventry, Aston Villa and Chelsea, premierleague.com reported. Those results have reflected the defensive discipline that carried Arsenal to the title.
Brighton, though, have made a habit of chaos. Their games have been high-scoring so far, including a big win over Villa and a seven-goal thriller against Chelsea. If Brighton can drag the match into an open game built on transitions, Arsenal could face one of their more awkward away trips of the season so far.
Toffees Host Ipswich
Everton have a chance here.
They host Ipswich Town at 7:30 PM at Hill Dickinson Stadium after a battling draw against Manchester United, ipswichstar.co.uk reported. That result gives Everton a platform and they will back themselves to push on at home.
Ipswich are unlikely to roll over. Back in the top flight, they have already shown they are no pushovers, though a lively home crowd could tilt a close match in Everton’s favour.
Newcastle Face Hull
This may be the day’s best game.
Newcastle United host Hull City at St. James’ Park at 7:30 PM in what looks like the standout fixture on the card. Hull have been the surprise side of the early weeks, taking seven points from three games without conceding a goal.
Now comes their hardest test yet. Newcastle are unbeaten after taking a point off Liverpool, beating Tottenham and drawing with Bournemouth. That run, along with their attacking edge and home backing, makes Newcastle favourites.
Hull still carry real weight into the contest. Their start suggests they will not be easily intimidated, even away from home.
Forest Meet Coventry
Coventry are back after 25 years.
They visit Nottingham Forest at 10:00 PM at the City Ground for their latest attempt to claim a first point and first goal after three rounds. The promoted side are playing in the Premier League for the first time in 25 years.
Forest see an opening. They have steadied since an opening-day defeat and will view this as a good chance to secure a much-needed win at home.
All You Need To Know About, Premier League 2026 Matchday 5 (September 19)
When And Where Will The Premier League 2026-27 Matches Today Take Place?
Tottenham Hotspur will face Aston Villa at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Brighton & Hove Albion will play Arsenal at the American Express Stadium in Falmer, Everton are set to take on Ipswich Town at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool, Newcastle United will host Hull City at St. James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, and Nottingham Forest will meet Coventry City at The City Ground in Nottingham.
What Time Will The The Premier League 2026-27 Matches Start?
Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa will kick off at 5:00 PM, Brighton & Hove Albion versus Arsenal is scheduled for 7:30 PM, Everton against Ipswich Town and Newcastle United versus Hull City will both get underway at 7:30 PM, and Nottingham Forest will face Coventry City at 10:00 PM.
Which TV channel Will Telecast The Premier League 2026-27 Matches?
The Premier League 2026-27 matches will be broadcast live on television across Star Sports network channels in India.
How Can Fans Watch Premier League 2026-27 Matches Online In India?
Fans in India can stream all the Premier League 2026-27 matches live on the JioHotstar app and website.