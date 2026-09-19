Sevilla Vs Barcelona Live Streaming, La Liga 2026-27 Preview, When and Where To Watch

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Outlook Sports Desk
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5th placed Sevilla side takes on La Liga leaders, Barcelona on matchday 7 of the La Liga at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium

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Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 Sevilla vs Barcelona soccer match photos_Dani Olmo
5th placed Sevilla side takes on La Liga leaders, Barcelona on matchday 7 of the La Liga at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
Summary of this article

  • Sevilla will take on La Liga leaders Barcelona in matchday 7 of the 2026-27 La Liga season

  • Barcelona are unbeaten and have scored 33 goals in all competitions this season

  • Sevilla have last four of the last five meetings against Barcelona

Reigning La Liga Champions and league leaders Barcelona will take on 5th-place Sevilla away from home in Matchday 7 of the 2026-27 La Liga season.

Barca has been in fine form throughout the season and is still undefeated in all competitions. They can’t seem to stop scoring this season, playing some free-flowing football and have outscored every side in the league.

The Blaugrana have scored goals in a match five times this season in all competitions, finding the net 33 times while only conceding seven goals in the process. In matchday 6, they put seven past a hapless Racing Santander, with club captain Raphinha scoring a hat trick. He is now leading the Pichichi trophy.

After escaping relegation last season, Sevilla have managed to turn things around this season under manager Luis Garcia Plaza, who was appointed in March of last season. They are currently fifth in La Liga with four wins, a draw and one defeat, with their only loss coming at home on matchday 3 against a Atletico Madrid.

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Barca have won their last four meeting against the Andalusian Side, losing only once. They did lose this fixture, 4-1, last season.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Returns In International Football? Star Footballer Named In Portugal Squad By Jorge Jesus

All You Need To Know About the La Liga 2026-27 Match Between Sevilla and Barcelona

When and Where Will The La Liga 2026-27 Match Between Sevilla and Barcelona Take Place?

The La Liga encounter between the Rojiblancos and Barca will take place on Sunday, 20th September, at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Seville at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast the Sevilla Vs Barcelona La Liga Match?

The La Liga match between Levante and Barca will not be telecast live on TV in India. There are no broadcasters in India for La Liga matches.

How Can Fans Watch the Sevilla Vs Barcelona La Liga Match Online in India?

The La Liga game between the two teams will be streamed in India exclusively on the FanCode app and website.

Sevilla vs Barcelona Predicted XI

Sevilla (4-4-2): Odysseas Vlachodimos (Goalkeeper), Gabriel Suazo, Kike Salas, Andrés Castrín, Juan Iglesias, Félix Correia, Youssouf Fofana, Lucien Agoumé, Miguel Sierra, Lucas Stassin, Jon Guridi. Manager: Luis Garcia Plaza

Barcelona: Wojciech Szczęsny (Goalkeeper), João Cancelo, Gerard Martin, Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, Pedri, Rodri, Fermin Lopez, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Anthony Gordon. Manager: Hansi Flick

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