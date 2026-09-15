Elche Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming, La Liga: Preview, When and Where To Watch

Elche currently sitting 19th will take on Real Madrid who are currently 2nd in the La Liga table
Real Madrid won their last game 4-1, at home against Rayo Vallecano
Elche are yet to win a game this season in La Liga
Last season’s La Liga runners-up, Real Madrid, take on Elche in matchday 6 of the 2026-27 Spanish Primera División.
Los Blancos haven’t won La Liga in two seasons and are currently sitting 2nd in the table, level on points with Real Betis and only behind league leaders and defending champions, Barcelona.
Madrid quickly rebounded from their loss against Real Betis in Match Week 4 of the La Liga season. They lost 1-0 away from home and fell to 4th in the table. However, they were back on track the following week when they hosted the struggling Rayo Vallecano side at Santiago Bernabeu.
They were quick from the start, opening the scoring in the first fifteen minutes, thanks to Kylian Mbappe's penalty. Alvaro Carreras doubled the score three minutes later before Bellingham made it 3-0 even before the first half was over. Rayo got one back early in the 2nd half but couldn’t do more than that.
The former PSG forward made it 4-1 in the added time to complete a rout and bag another brace. They moved to 2nd in the table, and a win would mean they go level on points with Barcelona, until the La Liga leaders play their home match a day later against Racing Santander.
Their opponents, Elche, finished 15th in La Liga last season, surviving relegation by a single point. Luck might not favor them as they haven’t had the best of starts to the season.
Sitting at 19th in the table this season, they are yet to win a game this season, losing three and drawing two. They have conceded 13 goals and scored only 6.
The defense seems to be their key problem. They conceded 5 at home against the free-scoring Barcelona side and could suffer a similar fate against Madrid if defense fails to show up.
Elche and Real Madrid have played each other 13 times in La Liga over the years. The Los Blancos have won 10 of them, and three ended in a draw. Last season, Madrid drew this fixture 2-2 away from home; they won 4-1 at home.
All You Need To Know About the La Liga Tie between Elche And Real Madrid
When and Where Will the La Liga Match Between Elche And Real Madrid Take Place?
The La Liga encounter between Los Franjiverdes and Los Blancos will take place on Wednesday, 16th September, at Estadio Martinez Valero, Valencia at 1 AM IST.
Which TV Will Telecast Elche and Real Madrid CF La Liga Match?
The La Liga match between Elche and Madrid will not be telecasted live on TV in India. There are no broadcasters in India for La Liga matches.
How can Fans Watch Elche and Real Madrid Online In India?
The La Liga game between the two teams will be streamed in India exclusively on the FanCode app and website.
Elche Vs Real Madrid Likely XI
Elche (3-4-3): Matías Dituro (Goalkeeper), Víctor C,hust, Federico Redondo, Buba Sangaré, Roy Revivo, Gonzalo Villar, Javi Morcillo, Tete Morente, Germán Valera, Fer Niño, Facundo Buonanotte. Manager: Martín Anselmi
Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Thibaut Courtois (Goalkeeper), Denzel Dumfries, Antonio Rüdiger, Ibrahima Konaté, Álvaro Carreras, Fede Valverede, Bernardo Silva, Yan Diomandé, Jude Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior, Kylian Mbappé. Manager- Jose Mourinho