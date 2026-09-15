Rumesh Pathirage’s Asian Games Preparations Hit By Major Setback After Historic Season

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 15 September 2026 1:53 pm

Rumesh Pathirage's three prized javelins, used for his 90m-plus throws this season, were damaged in transit while returning to Sri Lanka from Hungary. The setback comes just ahead of the Asian Games, where the Sri Lankan star is among the leading contenders

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 15 September 2026 1:53 pm

Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage makes an attempt during the men's javelin throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Aug 1, 2026. Pathirage wins the gold medal in this event. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary