Zimbabwe Vs Australia Live Streaming, 1st ODI: Toss Update - When And Where To Watch

Zimbabwe host Australia in the first ODI at Harare Sports Club on September 15
The match starts at 1:00 PM IST, with Australia looking to test their ODI combinations ahead of the 2027 World Cup
FanCode will stream the match live in India
Australia will return to Zimbabwe for their first bilateral ODI series in the country in more than two decades when the two teams meet in the first match of a three-game series at Harare Sports Club on Tuesday, September 15.
Australia last played a bilateral ODI series in Zimbabwe in 2004, although they also featured in ODI tri-series in the country in 2014 and 2018.
Zimbabwe, meanwhile, will be captained by Sikandar Raza after regular captain Richard Ngarava was ruled out with a lower-back injury.
Zimbabwe will be hoping to produce another upset against Australia. The hosts famously defeated Australia by three wickets in an ODI in Townsville in 2022 and also stunned them at the T20 World Cup earlier this year.
Zimbabwe will enter the series with confidence after beating Bangladesh 2-1 in their most recent ODI series.
Both sides will be without several key players. Zimbabwe are missing Ngarava and Tanaka Chivanga due to injuries, while Australia have rested Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.
Cummins is being managed ahead of Australia's upcoming assignments in South Africa, while Starc has also been left out of the Zimbabwe tour.
Zimbabwe Vs Australia 1st ODI: Toss Update And Playing XIs
Australia have won the toss and have opted to bat.
Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Matt Renshaw, Oliver Peake, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson
Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Innocent Kaia, Brendan Taylor(w), Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza(c), Wessly Madhevere, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani
Zimbabwe Vs Australia 1st ODI: Live Streaming
When And Where Will The Zimbabwe Vs Australia 1st ODI Take Place?
The first ODI between Zimbabwe and Australia will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Tuesday, September 15.
What Time Will The Zimbabwe Vs Australia 1st ODI Begin?
The Zimbabwe vs Australia 1st ODI will start at 1:00 PM IST.
How Can Fans Watch Zimbabwe Vs Australia 1st ODI Online In India?
The first ODI between Zimbabwe and Australia will be streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website from 1:00 PM IST onwards.