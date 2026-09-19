Narendra Modi Wishes Indian Contingent As India Begins Asian Games Medal Hunt In Aichi-Nagoya

Narendra Modi wished the Indian contingent as the 20th Asian Games opened in Aichi-Nagoya
India will begin its medal campaign from Sunday after the formal opening in Nagoya
Manu Bhaker and Pawan Sehrawat led the Indian contingent at the opening ceremony
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wished the Indian contingent for the 20th Asian Games, which opened in Aichi-Nagoya, as India prepared to begin its medal campaign from Sunday. The Games formally began at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Nagoya, with Japan’s Emperor Naruhito declaring them open.
“As the Asian Games commence in Aichi-Nagoya, my best wishes to the Indian contingent. Each athlete has worked incredibly hard and shown remarkable dedication and determination. India is proud of them,” Modi said in a post on X.
“May they give their best, play well and shine!” he added.
The opening ceremony is over. Indian athletes now turn to the field, with their medal bid starting on Sunday.
Opening Ceremony Details
The Games run until October 4. Around 11,000 athletes from 45 nations are competing across 43 sports.
India’s contingent entered the stadium led by Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and kabaddi player Pawan Sehrawat, who carried the Tricolour at the opening ceremony. Bhaker is a double Olympic medallist from Paris 2024.
Sehrawat had also been in India’s men’s kabaddi team that won gold at the last Asian Games.
Bhaker On Honour
Bhaker said the call-up brought back early memories of her sporting life. She said she never imagined reaching this point when she began, and called the honour deeply moving, proud and humbling after being named flag-bearer for India.
“Honestly, when I found out yesterday, I had all these flashback memories of my earlier days. And, you know, when I started, I never thought that this was where I could reach one day in my sport. So, it is definitely a very heartwarming feeling. I feel really proud, really honoured, and really, really happy to be chosen as the flag bearer for my country. I just want to say thank you to God and thank you to everyone for all the love and support,” she said.
Bhaker is due to compete in the women’s 10m air pistol, 25m pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team events.
India Medal Prospects
India will look to build on its record medal haul at the previous edition in Hangzhou, where it won 106 medals, including 28 gold, 38 silver and 40 bronze.
Several established names will headline India’s campaign, including PV Sindhu in badminton, Mirabai Chanu in weightlifting, Lovlina Borgohain in boxing and Aman Sehrawat in wrestling.
In athletics, Gulveer Singh, Tejaswin Shankar, Murali Sreeshankar, Jyothi Yarraji and Parul Chaudhary are among the leading contenders, while Tajinderpal Singh Toor will seek a third successive Asian Games gold in the men’s shot put.
India are also defending champions in men’s and women’s cricket and kabaddi, while the men’s hockey side will look to retain its title.