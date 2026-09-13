Levante Vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming, La Liga 2026-27: Preview, When And Where To Watch

Levante look to find consistency under Luis Castro as they sit 13th heading into a daunting home fixture
Unbeaten leaders Barcelona arrive riding a blistering streak of 17 goals in four dominant league matches
A massive test awaits in Valencia as the hosts try to halt a rampaging Catalan attack
Valencia -based La Liga side Levante UD hosts the defending La Liga Champions and its current leaders, FC Barcelona, on matchday 5 of the 2026-27 season.
Levante, which finished 16th in the Spanish Primera Division last season with just 11 wins, hasn’t been able to fully turn things around this season under Portuguese manager Luis Castro.
The club had a turbulent 2025-26 La Liga season, going through three managers in just nine months, with the last being Luis Castro, who was appointed in late December. They managed to survive the relegation scare on goal difference, despite being level on points with the Mallorca side that got relegated.
Barcelona are the team to beat in La Liga, having won all four games this season. They have outscored every team in the Spanish Primera Division, scoring 17 goals in four matches while conceding only 2. They have scored 5 goals three times this season.
In midweek, they barely had to sweat to defeat Dutch side Feyenoord at home, 5-1. They have won La Liga back-to-back now and would hope to continue their winning start to the season away at Levante. The front three of Anthony Gordon, Raphina and Lamine Yamal have scored a combined 10 goals and made 9 assists this season in La Liga.
Barcelona have won their past three meetings against Levante, with the Catalans winning this away fixture 2-3 last season.
All You Need To Know About The La Liga 2026-27 Match Between Levante UD And FC Barcelona
When And Where Will The La Liga 2026-27 Match Between Levante And Barcelona Take Place?
The La Liga encounter between the Los Azulgranas and Barca will take place on Sunday, September 13, at Ciutat de Valencia, Valencia, at 7:45 PM IST.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast The Levante And Barcelona La Liga Match?
The La Liga match between Levante and Barca will not be telecast live on TV in India. There are no broadcasters in India for La Liga matches.
How Can Fans Watch Levante Vs FC Barcelona Online In India?
The La Liga game between the two teams will be streamed in India exclusively on the FanCode app and website.
Levante Vs Barcelona XIs
Levante (4-4-2): Mathew Ryan (Goalkeeper), Manu Sanchez, Aissa Mandi, Adrian De la Fuente, Nacho Perez, Enzo Bardelli, Jon Ander Olasagasti, Oriol Rey, Thiago Fernandez, Ivan Romero, Roger Brugue (Captain). Manager: Luis Castro
Barcelona (4-3-3): Joan Garcia (Goalkeeper), Xavi Espart, Gerard Martin, Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, Pedri, Rodri, Fermin Lopez, Anthony Gordon, Raphinha (Captain), Lamine Yamal. Manager: Hansi Flick