Asian Games LIVE Updates, Day 11: Neeru Wins Historic Gold, Narender Settles With Bronze, IND Claim Trap Team Silver

Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: India Schedule, September 29
6:38 a.m. onwards: Track Cycling — Rojit Singh, David Beckham, Ronaldo Singh and Jemsh Singh in men's team sprint qualification, heats and medal races.
7:00 a.m. onwards: Canoe Slalom — Hitesh Kewat and Pradhyumna Singh Rathod in men's kayak single heats; Pallavi Jagtap and Rina Sen in women's canoe single heats; Shikha Chouhan in women's kayak single heats.
7:12 a.m. onwards: Track Cycling — Harshita Jakhar, Pooja Danole, Meenakshi and Swosti Singh in women's team pursuit.
9:45 a.m.: Archery — Kirti and Kumkum Mohod in women's recurve Round of 32 and Round of 16.
10:00 a.m.: Sailing — Vishnu Saravanan in men's dinghy qualification series Race 3.
10:00 a.m.: Tennis — Dhakshineswar Suresh vs Gunawan Trismuwantara in men's singles second round.
10:15 a.m.: Boxing — Parveen vs Li Shu of China in women's 65kg semifinal.
10:30 a.m.: Shooting — Neeru, Manisha Keer and Aashima Ahlawat in women's trap individual final, if they qualify.
11:00 a.m.: Boxing — Ankush Panghal vs Fazliddin Erkinboev of Uzbekistan in men's 80kg semifinal.
11:30 a.m.: Boxing — Narender vs Aibek Oralbay of Kazakhstan in men's 90+kg semifinal.
12:00 p.m.: Shooting — Shapath Bharadwaj, Kynan Chenai and Ahvar Rizvi in men's trap individual final, if they qualify.
Not before 12:30 p.m.: Tennis — Sumit Nagal vs Hong Seongchan of South Korea in men's singles second round.
Not before 12:30 p.m.: Tennis — Yuki Bhambri-Dhakshineswar Suresh vs Denis Yevseyev-Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan in men's doubles second round.
12:30 p.m.: Volleyball — India vs Qatar in men's Pool C group match.
Not before 12:30 p.m.: Tennis — Anirudh Chandrasekar-N Sriram Balaji vs Abhishek Bastola-Pradip Khadka of Nepal in men's doubles second round.
2:50 p.m.: Athletics — Dev Kumar Meena and Kuldeep Kumar in men's pole vault final.
Not before 3:30 p.m.: Tennis — Ankita Raina-N Sriram Balaji vs Eudice Chong-Kairan Thompson of Hong Kong in mixed doubles first round.
3:35 p.m.: Athletics — Pooja and Supriya Basavaraju in women's high jump final.
4:05 p.m.: Athletics — Anushka Yadav and Tanya Chaudhary in women's hammer throw final.
4:20 p.m.: Athletics — Pooja in women's 800m final.
4:35 p.m.: Athletics — Mohammed Afsal in men's 800m final.
4:45 p.m.: Athletics — Gulveer Singh and Avinash Sable in men's 5000m final.
5:18 p.m.: Athletics — India in 4x100m mixed relay final.
5:35 p.m.: Athletics — India in women's 4x400m relay final.
5:47 p.m.: Athletics — India in men's 4x400m relay final.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Athletics: Dev Meena breaks national record!
A huge moment for Dev Kumar Meena! The Indian vaulter clears 5.50m in the men’s pole vault final, bettering his own national record of 5.46m
Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Tennis: Bhambri-Suresh march into quarterfinals!
Yuki Bhambri and Dhakshineswar Suresh put together a commanding performance, defeating Kazakhstan’s Denis Yevseyev and Beibit Zhukayev 6-1, 7-5 to book their place in the men’s doubles quarterfinals.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Volleyball: What a comeback from India!
India refuse to give up after falling 0-2 behind Qatar, fighting back to win the next three sets in nail-biting fashion. A stunning turnaround seals a 3-2 victory for India!
Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Athletics: Dev Kumar Meena and Kuldeep Kumar begin pole vault campaign!
The men’s pole vault is underway as India’s Dev Kumar Meena and Kuldeep Kumar take the field. Both will face a tough challenge, but they’ll be aiming to punch above their personal bests and challenge for a medal.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Tennis: Anirudh Chandrasekar and N Sriram Balaji cruise into quarterfinals!
A dominant start from the Indian duo! After a first-round bye, Chandrasekar and Balaji dispatch Nepal’s Abhishek Bastola and Pradip Khadka 6-2, 6-1 to book their place in the men’s doubles quarterfinals.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Volleyball: India trail Qatar after another tight set!
India let the opening set slip despite having two set points, with Qatar edging it 28-26 after a tense finish. The Indian team now trail 15-17 in the second set and need a strong fightback to stay alive in the contest.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Shooting: Shapath Bharadwaj eliminated from trap final!
A tough end to Shapath Bharadwaj’s gold-medal hopes as he becomes the first shooter to bow out of the men’s trap final after hitting 7 of 10 targets. A disappointing finish for the Indian shooter.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Shooting: Shapath begins his gold-medal battle!
The men’s trap final is underway, with Shapath Bharadwaj now taking aim at gold. Can the Indian shooter deliver a big performance and add another medal to India’s tally?
Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Boxing: Narender settles for bronze after semifinal defeat!
Narender’s gold-medal hopes come to an end as he loses his men’s 90+kg semifinal to Kazakhstan’s Aibek Oralbay. The Indian boxer exits at the last-four stage but leaves with a bronze medal.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Tennis: Nagal powers into the third round!
A long wait ends in victory for Sumit Nagal! He puts away South Korea’s Seongchan Hong 6-4, 6-0, dominating the second set to seal his place in the third round, where Uzbekistan’s Sergey Fomin awaits.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Boxing: Ankush storms into gold-medal bout after stunning comeback!
Ankush Panghal digs deep after a slow start to edge past Uzbekistan’s Fazilddin Erkinboev 4-1 in a thrilling semifinal. The Indian boxer now stands one win away from Asian Games gold!
Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Shooting: Neeru creates history with India’s first individual gold!
What a moment for Neeru! She delivers a sensational performance in the women’s trap final, hitting 28 of 30 targets to win India’s first individual gold of the Asian Games 2026. It is also India’s fifth gold medal of the Games!
Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Shooting: Neeru still leading after third series!
Neeru continues to set the pace in the women’s trap final! She has scored 14/15 after three series and currently sits at the top of the standings as the medal battle heats up.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Tennis: Dhakshineswar Suresh seals straight-set win!
Dhakshineswar Suresh keeps his campaign rolling with a 7-5, 7-6(2) victory over Indonesia’s Gunawan in the men’s singles second round. He stays rock-solid on serve and dominates the second-set tie-break to advance!
Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Boxing: Parveen storms into final with dominant 5-0 win!
Parveen puts on a commanding show against China’s Li Shu, sweeping the semifinal 5-0 to book her place in the women’s boxing final. One win away from gold!
Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Shooting: Neeru makes perfect start in trap final!
Neeru gets off to a flawless start in the women’s trap individual final, hitting all five targets in the opening series. A perfect 5/5 to begin her medal fight!
Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Archery: Kirti also cruises into Round of 16!
Another Indian archer through! Kirti defeats Vietnam’s Phuong Thao Hoao in the Round of 32 to book her place in the Round of 16. India now have both Kirti and Kumkum Mohod marching on!
Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Archery: Kumkum Mohod cruises into Round of 16!
Kumkum Mohod makes a strong start to her women’s recurve individual campaign, sweeping Mongolia’s Urantungalag Bishindee 6-0 in the Round of 32. She advances to the Round of 16.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Archery: Kirti and Kumkum in Action!
Archery action is underway! Kirti and Kumkum Mohod begin their women’s recurve individual campaign, with both Indian archers eyeing victories in the Round of 32 and a place in the Round of 16.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Shooting
India’s men’s trap team of Shapath Bharadwaj, Kynan Chenai and Ahvar Rizvi finishes sixth, missing out on a medal after a disappointing outing in the team event.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Cricket Semi-Finals Locked
All four men’s cricket quarter-finals have been washed out due to rain. So here’s the semi-final schedule:
October 3, 5:30 a.m. IST – Semifinal 1 – Pakistan vs Bangladesh
October 3, 10 a.m. IST – Semifinal 2 – India vs Sri Lanka
Both matches will be held on October 1 with the final on October 3.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Women's Squash Team In QF
India’s women’s squash team blanked Iran 3-0 in their final Pool C match to reach the Asian Games quarterfinals. Tanvi Khanna won after Narges Soltani retired, while Anahat Singh and Joshna Chinappa secured straight-game victories. India had earlier defeated China and Japan to top the group. The team will face Singapore in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Trap Shooting | Men
India’s Shapath Bharadwaj remains firmly in contention for a spot in the individual trap final as the final 25-shot series gets underway, carrying a score of 95/100.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Kurash | Men’s 66kg
Vipin Kumar exited the men’s 66kg competition after losing 0-3 to South Korea’s Yoon Hyeonsu in the Round of 16. Available scoring suggests Vipin conceded two points via a Chala, while the match feed also credits him with a throw. With no broadcast of Kurash, details of the bout remain limited.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Shooting - India Win Women's Trap Team Silver
India have won silver in the women's trap team event, with Neeru Dhanda, Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer combining for 328 points to finish behind gold medallists China (346).
Neeru was the standout performer with 118, while Aashima and Manisha contributed 106 and 104 respectively. Neeru also finished joint-top in individual qualification alongside Qatar's Ray Bassil, with both shooters on 118, and will now compete in the individual final.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Squash - India Lead Iran 2-0 As Joshna Chinappa Eyes Clean Sweep
India are 2-0 up against Iran in the women's team squash encounter. Tanvi Khanna put the team ahead after Narges Soltani retired injured in the second game, with Tanvi leading 11-5, 3-0.
Anahat Singh then followed up her individual silver with an 11-5, 11-4, 11-7 win over Fereshteh Eghtedari. Joshna Chinappa, a mixed doubles bronze medallist, is now on court against Najmeh and leads 2-0 after winning 11-1, 11-3, with India just one game away from sealing the tie.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Track Cycling | Women’s Team Sprint
India’s Celestina, Sarita Kumari and Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka finished sixth in the women’s team sprint qualification with a time of 50.414 seconds, trailing leaders China by 3.742 seconds.
The qualifying round determines the seeding for the next stage, with the sixth-placed team set to face the fourth-placed side. India will therefore take on Chinese Taipei in Heat 1 at 11:30 a.m. today.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Archery - Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan Reach Recurve Quarterfinals
India have two archers through to the men's recurve individual quarterfinals, with Dhiraj Bommadevara beating Chinese Taipei's Cheng Hsiang-Hui 6-2, while Neeraj Chauhan pulled off a big 6-4 win over South Korea's multiple Olympic medallist Kim Je Deok.
Dhiraj will face Uzbekistan's Amirkon Sadikov, while Neeraj takes on Bhutan's Dorji Lam in the quarterfinals.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: India Schedule, September 29 - Sport-wise
ARCHERY
5:30 a.m. — Recurve Men's Individual 1/16 Elimination: Dhiraj Bommadevara vs TBC; Neeraj Chauhan vs Riau Ega Agata Salsabilla (Indonesia)
6:10 a.m. — Recurve Men's Individual 1/8 Elimination: Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan (subject to qualification)
9:45 a.m. — Recurve Women's Individual 1/16 Elimination: Kirti vs Phuong Thao Hoang (Vietnam); Kumkum Mohod vs Urantungalag Bishindee (Mongolia)
10:25 a.m. — Recurve Women's Individual 1/8 Elimination: Kirti, Kumkum Mohod (subject to qualification)
ATHLETICS
2:50 p.m. — Men's Pole Vault Final: Dev Meena, Kuldeep Kumar
3:35 p.m. — Women's High Jump Final: Pooja Singh, Supriya Basavaraju
4:05 p.m. — Women's Hammer Throw Final: Tanya Chaudhary, Anushka Yadav
4:20 p.m. — Women's 800m Final: Pooja
4:35 p.m. — Men's 800m Final: Mohammed Afsal
4:45 p.m. — Men's 5000m Final: Avinash Sable, Gulveer Singh
5:18 p.m. — 4x100m Mixed Relay Final: India
5:35 p.m. — Women's 4x400m Relay Final: India
5:47 p.m. — Men's 4x400m Relay Final: India
BOXING
10:15 a.m. — Women's 65kg Semifinal: Parveen Hooda vs Li Shu (China)
11:00 a.m. — Men's 80kg Semifinal: Ankush Panghal vs Fazliddin Erkinboev (Uzbekistan)
11:30 a.m. — Men's +90kg Semifinal: Narender Berwal vs Aibek Oralbay (Kazakhstan)
CANOE SLALOM
7:00 a.m. — Men's Kayak Single Heats: Pradhyumna Singh Rathod, Hitesh Kewat
7:50 a.m. — Women's Canoe Single Heats: Pallavi Jagtap, Rina Sen
8:47 a.m. — Women's Kayak Single Heats: Shikha Chouhan
KURASH
6:24 a.m. — Men's -66kg Round of 16: Vipin Kumar vs TBC
8:00 a.m. onwards — Men's -66kg Quarterfinals: Vipin Kumar (subject to qualification)
10:50 a.m. onwards — Men's -66kg Semifinals: Vipin Kumar (subject to qualification)
11:45 a.m. — Men's -66kg Final: Vipin Kumar (subject to qualification)
CYCLING TRACK
6:30 a.m. — Women's Team Sprint Qualifying: Celestina, Sarita Kumari, Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka
6:48 a.m. — Men's Team Sprint Qualifying: Rojit Singh Yanglem, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, Jemsh Singh Keithellakpam
7:12 a.m. — Women's Team Pursuit Qualifying: Harshita Jakhar, Swasti Singh, Meenakshi, Pooja Baban Danole
11:30 a.m. onwards — Women's Team Sprint First Round Heats: India (subject to qualification)
11:42 a.m. onwards — Men's Team Sprint First Round Heats: India (subject to qualification)
11:54 a.m. onwards — Women's Team Pursuit First Round: India (subject to qualification)
12:43 p.m. onwards — Women's Team Sprint Medal Races: India (subject to qualification)
12:49 p.m. onwards — Men's Team Sprint Medal Races: India (subject to qualification)
SAILING
7:30 a.m. — Youth Mixed Dinghy Opening Series: Shraddha Verma, Ravindra Kumar Sharma
7:30 a.m. — Men's Skiff Opening Series: Manu Francis, Prince Noble
7:35 a.m. — Women's Skiff Opening Series: Harshita Tomar, Shital Verma
7:40 a.m. — Girls' Dinghy Opening Series: Mahi Verma
10:00 a.m. — Men's Dinghy Qualification Series: Vishnu Saravanan
10:10 a.m. — Women's Dinghy Qualification Series: Nethra Kumanan
10:40 a.m. — Women's Windsurfing Opening Series: Katya Ida Coelho
SHOOTING
6:30 a.m. — Trap Men's Individual Qualification & Team Final Day 3: Ahvar Rizvi, Kynan Chenai, Shapath Bharadwaj
6:30 a.m. — Trap Women's Individual Qualification & Team Final Day 3: Maneesha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat, Neeru
10:30 a.m. — Trap Women's Individual Final: Maneesha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat, Neeru (subject to qualification)
12:00 p.m. — Trap Men's Individual Final: Ahvar Rizvi, Kynan Chenai, Shapath Bharadwaj (subject to qualification)
SPORT CLIMBING
9:00 a.m. — Women's Speed 4 Qualification: Joga Purty
SURFING
4:54 a.m. — Men's Shortboard Quarterfinal: Kishore Kumar Anbarasu vs Toby Espejon (Philippines)
7:14 a.m. onwards — Men's Shortboard Semifinals: Kishore Kumar Anbarasu (subject to qualification)
9:26 a.m. — Men's Shortboard Bronze Medal Match: Kishore Kumar Anbarasu (subject to qualification)
10:35 a.m. — Men's Shortboard Gold Medal Match: Kishore Kumar Anbarasu (subject to qualification)
TENNIS
10:00 a.m. — Men's Singles Second Round: Dhakshineswar Suresh vs Gunawan Trismuwantara (Indonesia)
Not before 12:30 p.m. — Men's Singles Second Round: Sumit Nagal vs Seongchan Hong (South Korea)
Not before 12:30 p.m. — Men's Doubles Second Round: Anirudh Chandrasekar / Balaji Narayanaswamy vs Abhishek Bastola / Pradip Khadka (Nepal)
Not before 12:30 p.m. — Men's Doubles Second Round: Yuki Bhambri / Dhakshineswar Suresh vs Denis Yevseyev / Beibit Zhukayev (Kazakhstan)
Not before 3:30 p.m. — Mixed Doubles First Round: Ankita Raina / Balaji Narayanaswamy vs Eudice Chong / Kairan Thompson (Hong Kong)
VOLLEYBALL
12:30 p.m. — Men's Team, Pool C: India vs Qatar
SQUASH
6:30 a.m. — Women's Team, Pool C: India vs Iran
Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Hello Everyone!
Hello and welcome to another exciting day of the Asian Games 2026! Day 11 brings plenty of action for India, with major medal events, crucial finals and key fixtures lined up across the day. Stay tuned as we bring you all the LIVE updates, results and developments from Aichi-Nagoya. Let’s get started!