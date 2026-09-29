Asian Games LIVE Updates, Day 11: Neeru Wins Historic Gold, Narender Settles With Bronze, IND Claim Trap Team Silver

Asian Games LIVE Updates, Day 11 (September 29): Check real-time updates of India at the Asiad at Aichi-Nagoya, Japan on September 29. India will compete across archery, shooting, athletics, tennis, cycling, sailing, volleyball and more

Neeru Dhanda celebrating after winning the gold medal in individual women's trap final in Asian Games 2026

Neeru Dhanda celebrating after winning the gold medal in individual women's trap final in Asian Games 2026 PTI

Asian Games LIVE Updates, Day 11 (September 29): Welcome to the live coverage of India's Day 11 at the Asian Games 2026. India faces a power-packed day at the Asian Games 2026, featuring medal contenders across multiple disciplines. Action kicks off before dawn with Kishore Kumar Anbarasu in the men’s shortboard surfing quarterfinal. Shooting takes center stage early with the trap men’s and women’s team and individual qualification finals, alongside recurve archery eliminations featuring Dhiraj Bommadevara and track cycling. The morning session features squash, kurash, canoe slalom, sailing, sports climbing, and marquee tennis matches with Sumit Nagal. Boxers Parveen, Ankush, and Narender headline the late-morning window, stepping into their respective semifinal bouts with guaranteed medals on the line. The afternoon session belongs entirely to athletics, featuring high-stakes finals like the men’s pole vault, women’s high jump, and hammer throw. Middle and long-distance runners take over the track later, highlighted by Gulveer Singh and Avinash Mukuno Sable in the men’s 5000m final, before the day concludes with the sprint relay medal showdowns.

LIVE UPDATES

29 Sept 2026, 06:47:13 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: India Schedule, September 29 6:38 a.m. onwards: Track Cycling — Rojit Singh, David Beckham, Ronaldo Singh and Jemsh Singh in men's team sprint qualification, heats and medal races. 7:00 a.m. onwards: Canoe Slalom — Hitesh Kewat and Pradhyumna Singh Rathod in men's kayak single heats; Pallavi Jagtap and Rina Sen in women's canoe single heats; Shikha Chouhan in women's kayak single heats. 7:12 a.m. onwards: Track Cycling — Harshita Jakhar, Pooja Danole, Meenakshi and Swosti Singh in women's team pursuit. 9:45 a.m.: Archery — Kirti and Kumkum Mohod in women's recurve Round of 32 and Round of 16. 10:00 a.m.: Sailing — Vishnu Saravanan in men's dinghy qualification series Race 3. 10:00 a.m.: Tennis — Dhakshineswar Suresh vs Gunawan Trismuwantara in men's singles second round. 10:15 a.m.: Boxing — Parveen vs Li Shu of China in women's 65kg semifinal. 10:30 a.m.: Shooting — Neeru, Manisha Keer and Aashima Ahlawat in women's trap individual final, if they qualify. 11:00 a.m.: Boxing — Ankush Panghal vs Fazliddin Erkinboev of Uzbekistan in men's 80kg semifinal. 11:30 a.m.: Boxing — Narender vs Aibek Oralbay of Kazakhstan in men's 90+kg semifinal. 12:00 p.m.: Shooting — Shapath Bharadwaj, Kynan Chenai and Ahvar Rizvi in men's trap individual final, if they qualify. Not before 12:30 p.m.: Tennis — Sumit Nagal vs Hong Seongchan of South Korea in men's singles second round. Not before 12:30 p.m.: Tennis — Yuki Bhambri-Dhakshineswar Suresh vs Denis Yevseyev-Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan in men's doubles second round. 12:30 p.m.: Volleyball — India vs Qatar in men's Pool C group match. Not before 12:30 p.m.: Tennis — Anirudh Chandrasekar-N Sriram Balaji vs Abhishek Bastola-Pradip Khadka of Nepal in men's doubles second round. 2:50 p.m.: Athletics — Dev Kumar Meena and Kuldeep Kumar in men's pole vault final. Not before 3:30 p.m.: Tennis — Ankita Raina-N Sriram Balaji vs Eudice Chong-Kairan Thompson of Hong Kong in mixed doubles first round. 3:35 p.m.: Athletics — Pooja and Supriya Basavaraju in women's high jump final. 4:05 p.m.: Athletics — Anushka Yadav and Tanya Chaudhary in women's hammer throw final. 4:20 p.m.: Athletics — Pooja in women's 800m final. 4:35 p.m.: Athletics — Mohammed Afsal in men's 800m final. 4:45 p.m.: Athletics — Gulveer Singh and Avinash Sable in men's 5000m final. 5:18 p.m.: Athletics — India in 4x100m mixed relay final. 5:35 p.m.: Athletics — India in women's 4x400m relay final. 5:47 p.m.: Athletics — India in men's 4x400m relay final.

29 Sept 2026, 04:14:16 pm IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Athletics: Dev Meena breaks national record! A huge moment for Dev Kumar Meena! The Indian vaulter clears 5.50m in the men’s pole vault final, bettering his own national record of 5.46m

29 Sept 2026, 04:00:45 pm IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Tennis: Bhambri-Suresh march into quarterfinals! Yuki Bhambri and Dhakshineswar Suresh put together a commanding performance, defeating Kazakhstan’s Denis Yevseyev and Beibit Zhukayev 6-1, 7-5 to book their place in the men’s doubles quarterfinals.

29 Sept 2026, 03:42:27 pm IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Volleyball: What a comeback from India! India refuse to give up after falling 0-2 behind Qatar, fighting back to win the next three sets in nail-biting fashion. A stunning turnaround seals a 3-2 victory for India!

29 Sept 2026, 03:16:36 pm IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Athletics: Dev Kumar Meena and Kuldeep Kumar begin pole vault campaign! The men’s pole vault is underway as India’s Dev Kumar Meena and Kuldeep Kumar take the field. Both will face a tough challenge, but they’ll be aiming to punch above their personal bests and challenge for a medal.

29 Sept 2026, 02:08:04 pm IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Tennis: Anirudh Chandrasekar and N Sriram Balaji cruise into quarterfinals! A dominant start from the Indian duo! After a first-round bye, Chandrasekar and Balaji dispatch Nepal’s Abhishek Bastola and Pradip Khadka 6-2, 6-1 to book their place in the men’s doubles quarterfinals.

29 Sept 2026, 01:46:09 pm IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Volleyball: India trail Qatar after another tight set! India let the opening set slip despite having two set points, with Qatar edging it 28-26 after a tense finish. The Indian team now trail 15-17 in the second set and need a strong fightback to stay alive in the contest.

29 Sept 2026, 12:35:45 pm IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Shooting: Shapath Bharadwaj eliminated from trap final! A tough end to Shapath Bharadwaj’s gold-medal hopes as he becomes the first shooter to bow out of the men’s trap final after hitting 7 of 10 targets. A disappointing finish for the Indian shooter.

29 Sept 2026, 12:05:52 pm IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Shooting: Shapath begins his gold-medal battle! The men’s trap final is underway, with Shapath Bharadwaj now taking aim at gold. Can the Indian shooter deliver a big performance and add another medal to India’s tally?

29 Sept 2026, 12:01:27 pm IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Boxing: Narender settles for bronze after semifinal defeat! Narender’s gold-medal hopes come to an end as he loses his men’s 90+kg semifinal to Kazakhstan’s Aibek Oralbay. The Indian boxer exits at the last-four stage but leaves with a bronze medal.

29 Sept 2026, 11:54:02 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Tennis: Nagal powers into the third round! A long wait ends in victory for Sumit Nagal! He puts away South Korea’s Seongchan Hong 6-4, 6-0, dominating the second set to seal his place in the third round, where Uzbekistan’s Sergey Fomin awaits.

29 Sept 2026, 11:35:55 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Boxing: Ankush storms into gold-medal bout after stunning comeback! Ankush Panghal digs deep after a slow start to edge past Uzbekistan’s Fazilddin Erkinboev 4-1 in a thrilling semifinal. The Indian boxer now stands one win away from Asian Games gold!

29 Sept 2026, 11:12:15 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Shooting: Neeru creates history with India’s first individual gold! What a moment for Neeru! She delivers a sensational performance in the women’s trap final, hitting 28 of 30 targets to win India’s first individual gold of the Asian Games 2026. It is also India’s fifth gold medal of the Games!

29 Sept 2026, 11:05:55 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Shooting: Neeru still leading after third series! Neeru continues to set the pace in the women’s trap final! She has scored 14/15 after three series and currently sits at the top of the standings as the medal battle heats up.

29 Sept 2026, 11:03:50 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Tennis: Dhakshineswar Suresh seals straight-set win! Dhakshineswar Suresh keeps his campaign rolling with a 7-5, 7-6(2) victory over Indonesia’s Gunawan in the men’s singles second round. He stays rock-solid on serve and dominates the second-set tie-break to advance!

29 Sept 2026, 10:46:12 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Boxing: Parveen storms into final with dominant 5-0 win! Parveen puts on a commanding show against China’s Li Shu, sweeping the semifinal 5-0 to book her place in the women’s boxing final. One win away from gold!

29 Sept 2026, 10:46:12 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Shooting: Neeru makes perfect start in trap final! Neeru gets off to a flawless start in the women’s trap individual final, hitting all five targets in the opening series. A perfect 5/5 to begin her medal fight!

29 Sept 2026, 10:14:27 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Archery: Kirti also cruises into Round of 16! Another Indian archer through! Kirti defeats Vietnam’s Phuong Thao Hoao in the Round of 32 to book her place in the Round of 16. India now have both Kirti and Kumkum Mohod marching on!

29 Sept 2026, 09:56:41 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Archery: Kumkum Mohod cruises into Round of 16! Kumkum Mohod makes a strong start to her women’s recurve individual campaign, sweeping Mongolia’s Urantungalag Bishindee 6-0 in the Round of 32. She advances to the Round of 16.

29 Sept 2026, 09:48:59 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Archery: Kirti and Kumkum in Action! Archery action is underway! Kirti and Kumkum Mohod begin their women’s recurve individual campaign, with both Indian archers eyeing victories in the Round of 32 and a place in the Round of 16.

29 Sept 2026, 09:31:50 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Shooting India’s men’s trap team of Shapath Bharadwaj, Kynan Chenai and Ahvar Rizvi finishes sixth, missing out on a medal after a disappointing outing in the team event.

29 Sept 2026, 08:37:24 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Cricket Semi-Finals Locked All four men’s cricket quarter-finals have been washed out due to rain. So here’s the semi-final schedule: October 3, 5:30 a.m. IST – Semifinal 1 – Pakistan vs Bangladesh October 3, 10 a.m. IST – Semifinal 2 – India vs Sri Lanka Both matches will be held on October 1 with the final on October 3.

29 Sept 2026, 08:32:14 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Women's Squash Team In QF India’s women’s squash team blanked Iran 3-0 in their final Pool C match to reach the Asian Games quarterfinals. Tanvi Khanna won after Narges Soltani retired, while Anahat Singh and Joshna Chinappa secured straight-game victories. India had earlier defeated China and Japan to top the group. The team will face Singapore in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

29 Sept 2026, 08:28:06 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Trap Shooting | Men India’s Shapath Bharadwaj remains firmly in contention for a spot in the individual trap final as the final 25-shot series gets underway, carrying a score of 95/100.

29 Sept 2026, 07:58:33 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Kurash | Men’s 66kg Vipin Kumar exited the men’s 66kg competition after losing 0-3 to South Korea’s Yoon Hyeonsu in the Round of 16. Available scoring suggests Vipin conceded two points via a Chala, while the match feed also credits him with a throw. With no broadcast of Kurash, details of the bout remain limited.

29 Sept 2026, 07:49:47 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Shooting - India Win Women's Trap Team Silver India have won silver in the women's trap team event, with Neeru Dhanda, Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer combining for 328 points to finish behind gold medallists China (346). Neeru was the standout performer with 118, while Aashima and Manisha contributed 106 and 104 respectively. Neeru also finished joint-top in individual qualification alongside Qatar's Ray Bassil, with both shooters on 118, and will now compete in the individual final.

29 Sept 2026, 07:48:07 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Squash - India Lead Iran 2-0 As Joshna Chinappa Eyes Clean Sweep India are 2-0 up against Iran in the women's team squash encounter. Tanvi Khanna put the team ahead after Narges Soltani retired injured in the second game, with Tanvi leading 11-5, 3-0. Anahat Singh then followed up her individual silver with an 11-5, 11-4, 11-7 win over Fereshteh Eghtedari. Joshna Chinappa, a mixed doubles bronze medallist, is now on court against Najmeh and leads 2-0 after winning 11-1, 11-3, with India just one game away from sealing the tie.

29 Sept 2026, 07:40:34 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Track Cycling | Women’s Team Sprint India’s Celestina, Sarita Kumari and Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka finished sixth in the women’s team sprint qualification with a time of 50.414 seconds, trailing leaders China by 3.742 seconds. The qualifying round determines the seeding for the next stage, with the sixth-placed team set to face the fourth-placed side. India will therefore take on Chinese Taipei in Heat 1 at 11:30 a.m. today.

29 Sept 2026, 06:53:33 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Archery - Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan Reach Recurve Quarterfinals India have two archers through to the men's recurve individual quarterfinals, with Dhiraj Bommadevara beating Chinese Taipei's Cheng Hsiang-Hui 6-2, while Neeraj Chauhan pulled off a big 6-4 win over South Korea's multiple Olympic medallist Kim Je Deok. Dhiraj will face Uzbekistan's Amirkon Sadikov, while Neeraj takes on Bhutan's Dorji Lam in the quarterfinals.

29 Sept 2026, 06:49:24 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: India Schedule, September 29 - Sport-wise ARCHERY 5:30 a.m. — Recurve Men's Individual 1/16 Elimination: Dhiraj Bommadevara vs TBC; Neeraj Chauhan vs Riau Ega Agata Salsabilla (Indonesia)

6:10 a.m. — Recurve Men's Individual 1/8 Elimination: Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan (subject to qualification)

9:45 a.m. — Recurve Women's Individual 1/16 Elimination: Kirti vs Phuong Thao Hoang (Vietnam); Kumkum Mohod vs Urantungalag Bishindee (Mongolia)

10:25 a.m. — Recurve Women's Individual 1/8 Elimination: Kirti, Kumkum Mohod (subject to qualification) ATHLETICS 2:50 p.m. — Men's Pole Vault Final: Dev Meena, Kuldeep Kumar

3:35 p.m. — Women's High Jump Final: Pooja Singh, Supriya Basavaraju

4:05 p.m. — Women's Hammer Throw Final: Tanya Chaudhary, Anushka Yadav

4:20 p.m. — Women's 800m Final: Pooja

4:35 p.m. — Men's 800m Final: Mohammed Afsal

4:45 p.m. — Men's 5000m Final: Avinash Sable, Gulveer Singh

5:18 p.m. — 4x100m Mixed Relay Final: India

5:35 p.m. — Women's 4x400m Relay Final: India

5:47 p.m. — Men's 4x400m Relay Final: India BOXING 10:15 a.m. — Women's 65kg Semifinal: Parveen Hooda vs Li Shu (China)

11:00 a.m. — Men's 80kg Semifinal: Ankush Panghal vs Fazliddin Erkinboev (Uzbekistan)

11:30 a.m. — Men's +90kg Semifinal: Narender Berwal vs Aibek Oralbay (Kazakhstan) CANOE SLALOM 7:00 a.m. — Men's Kayak Single Heats: Pradhyumna Singh Rathod, Hitesh Kewat

7:50 a.m. — Women's Canoe Single Heats: Pallavi Jagtap, Rina Sen

8:47 a.m. — Women's Kayak Single Heats: Shikha Chouhan KURASH 6:24 a.m. — Men's -66kg Round of 16: Vipin Kumar vs TBC

8:00 a.m. onwards — Men's -66kg Quarterfinals: Vipin Kumar (subject to qualification)

10:50 a.m. onwards — Men's -66kg Semifinals: Vipin Kumar (subject to qualification)

11:45 a.m. — Men's -66kg Final: Vipin Kumar (subject to qualification) CYCLING TRACK 6:30 a.m. — Women's Team Sprint Qualifying: Celestina, Sarita Kumari, Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka

6:48 a.m. — Men's Team Sprint Qualifying: Rojit Singh Yanglem, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, Jemsh Singh Keithellakpam

7:12 a.m. — Women's Team Pursuit Qualifying: Harshita Jakhar, Swasti Singh, Meenakshi, Pooja Baban Danole

11:30 a.m. onwards — Women's Team Sprint First Round Heats: India (subject to qualification)

11:42 a.m. onwards — Men's Team Sprint First Round Heats: India (subject to qualification)

11:54 a.m. onwards — Women's Team Pursuit First Round: India (subject to qualification)

12:43 p.m. onwards — Women's Team Sprint Medal Races: India (subject to qualification)

12:49 p.m. onwards — Men's Team Sprint Medal Races: India (subject to qualification) SAILING 7:30 a.m. — Youth Mixed Dinghy Opening Series: Shraddha Verma, Ravindra Kumar Sharma

7:30 a.m. — Men's Skiff Opening Series: Manu Francis, Prince Noble

7:35 a.m. — Women's Skiff Opening Series: Harshita Tomar, Shital Verma

7:40 a.m. — Girls' Dinghy Opening Series: Mahi Verma

10:00 a.m. — Men's Dinghy Qualification Series: Vishnu Saravanan

10:10 a.m. — Women's Dinghy Qualification Series: Nethra Kumanan

10:40 a.m. — Women's Windsurfing Opening Series: Katya Ida Coelho SHOOTING 6:30 a.m. — Trap Men's Individual Qualification & Team Final Day 3: Ahvar Rizvi, Kynan Chenai, Shapath Bharadwaj

6:30 a.m. — Trap Women's Individual Qualification & Team Final Day 3: Maneesha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat, Neeru

10:30 a.m. — Trap Women's Individual Final: Maneesha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat, Neeru (subject to qualification)

12:00 p.m. — Trap Men's Individual Final: Ahvar Rizvi, Kynan Chenai, Shapath Bharadwaj (subject to qualification) SPORT CLIMBING 9:00 a.m. — Women's Speed 4 Qualification: Joga Purty SURFING 4:54 a.m. — Men's Shortboard Quarterfinal: Kishore Kumar Anbarasu vs Toby Espejon (Philippines)

7:14 a.m. onwards — Men's Shortboard Semifinals: Kishore Kumar Anbarasu (subject to qualification)

9:26 a.m. — Men's Shortboard Bronze Medal Match: Kishore Kumar Anbarasu (subject to qualification)

10:35 a.m. — Men's Shortboard Gold Medal Match: Kishore Kumar Anbarasu (subject to qualification) TENNIS 10:00 a.m. — Men's Singles Second Round: Dhakshineswar Suresh vs Gunawan Trismuwantara (Indonesia)

Not before 12:30 p.m. — Men's Singles Second Round: Sumit Nagal vs Seongchan Hong (South Korea)

Not before 12:30 p.m. — Men's Doubles Second Round: Anirudh Chandrasekar / Balaji Narayanaswamy vs Abhishek Bastola / Pradip Khadka (Nepal)

Not before 12:30 p.m. — Men's Doubles Second Round: Yuki Bhambri / Dhakshineswar Suresh vs Denis Yevseyev / Beibit Zhukayev (Kazakhstan)

Not before 3:30 p.m. — Mixed Doubles First Round: Ankita Raina / Balaji Narayanaswamy vs Eudice Chong / Kairan Thompson (Hong Kong) VOLLEYBALL 12:30 p.m. — Men's Team, Pool C: India vs Qatar SQUASH 6:30 a.m. — Women's Team, Pool C: India vs Iran