Asian Games 2026: Indian Boxer Pokhariya Advances to Quarterfinals Despite Tough Test from Iran's Estaki

P PTI Published at: 26 September 2026 7:17 pm

India's Kapil Pokhariya defeated Iran's Ektaki 5-0 to reach the quarterfinals of the men's 90kg boxing event, while India's medal hopeful in the men's 55kg category, Jadumani Singh, crashed out in the quarterfinals after losing to a Filipino boxer.

P PTI Published at: 26 September 2026 7:17 pm

India's Kapil Pokhariya, in red, competes against Scotland's Robert McNulty during the men's 90kg boxing match at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary