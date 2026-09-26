Asian Games 2026: Indian Boxer Pokhariya Advances to Quarterfinals Despite Tough Test from Iran's Estaki

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India's Kapil Pokhariya defeated Iran's Ektaki 5-0 to reach the quarterfinals of the men's 90kg boxing event, while India's medal hopeful in the men's 55kg category, Jadumani Singh, crashed out in the quarterfinals after losing to a Filipino boxer.

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Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026-Boxer Kapil Pokhariya
India's Kapil Pokhariya, in red, competes against Scotland's Robert McNulty during the men's 90kg boxing match at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Summary of this article

  • Indian boxer Kapil Pokhariya advances to quarterfinals of men's 90kg boxing

  • He comfortably defeated Iran's Sam Estaki 5-0

  • But India's boxer in men's 55kg, Jadumani Singh lost in quarterfinal to Filipino boxer Carlo Paalam

Indian boxer Kapil Pokhariya delivered a superb performance to advance to the quarterfinals but it was curtains for compatriot Jadumani Singh at the Asian Games in Nagoya on Saturday.

Kapil, the boxer from Uttarakhand, registered a 5-0 win over Iran's Sam Estaki in the men's 90kg category to enter the last eight.

But Jadumani, competing in the men's 55kg category, lost 0-3 to Philippines' Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Carlo Paalam.

India's Priya will be up against Oh Yeonji of South Korea in women's 60kg round of 16 bout later in the day.

India's Sawan Barwal reacts after his second place finish in the men's marathon at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. - (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Sawan Barwal’s Record-Breaking Run Ends India’s 44-Year Wait For Asian Games Marathon Silver

By Outlook Sports Desk

Pokhariya controlled the contest from the outset, taking a 4-1 lead in the opening round and using his cleaner punching to dictate the pace despite Estaki's height advantage.

The Indian continued to hold the upper hand in the second round, earning another unanimous 5-0 verdict from the judges.

Estaki could not mount a serious challenge in the final round as Pokhariya remained composed to complete a comfortable win.

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