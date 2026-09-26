Asian Games 2026: Round Of 16 Exits For Manush Shah And Yashaswini Ghorpade In Table Tennis Singles Events

Manush Shah exited Men's singles in pre-quarterfinals, losing to China's Lin Shidong
Yashaswini Ghorpade lost to Japan's Miwa Harimoto in Round of 16
India won only one medal at Table Tennis in Japan- a mixed doubles bronze
Indian table tennis players Manush Shah and Yashaswini Ghorpade suffered defeats in their respective men's and women's singles pre-quarterfinals to end their campaign at the Asian Games in Nagoya on Saturday.
Manush went down 0-4 (4-11, 4-11, 9-11, 10-12) to Chinese world No. 8 Lin Shidong, while Ghorpade lost 1-4 (5-11, 11-4, 4-11, 5-11) to Japan's Miwa Harimoto in the women's singles third round.
Indian paddlers thus finished their Asian Games campaign with one medal -- the mixed doubles bronze clinched by Manush and Diya Chitale on Friday.
It was only India's second mixed doubles medal in Asian Games history, following Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra's bronze at Jakarta 2018. Overall, it was India's fourth table tennis medal across all editions of the Asian Games.