Sujeet Kalkal's Slow And Steady Rise To Asian Games Gold: Churma, Haryanvi Songs And A Father's Olympic Dream

“I had a small akhada in our village. It didn't have a name. If one or two kids came, it was just me and him doing technique practice. No one else stayed for long. Even if a kid came, he would stay for only a few days. It was a long penance. The child had no interest at first, but I created an environment that made him interested. These things cannot be forced, and they should not be,” Dayanand said.